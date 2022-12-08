Monstrous storm expected to bring blizzards and tornadoes to the central US next week
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting the potential for an extreme pattern around Dec. 12-13, likely to cause both intense snow and severe thunderstorms.
The cruise line is increasing the price of its “Crew Appreciation” fee and daily Wi-Fi fee.
Senior citizens are known to flock to cities in the Sun Belt, and this is one of the main reasons that Florida is a haven for retirees. From warm weather to beautiful beaches, great seafood and an...
The Gary Sinise Foundation is hosting Snowball Express event at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park this week.
Behind every brilliant invention, hides an incredible story. From the makers of the critically acclaimed Fable series comes Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise.
STORY: As Indonesia's parliament passes a controversial new criminal code, a couple of hundred meters outside the building, protesters have set up camp.The country’s new criminal code ushers in a raft of laws, including banning insulting the president and expressing views that run counter to state ideology.But among the most contentious articles are those that criminalize sex outside of marriage, punishable with up to a year in jail.These protesters are arguing the new criminal code is a “setback” for democracy.“The government should focus on fulfilling people’s civil rights, the economy and culture, such as job vacancies, healthcare, and etc, they should have passed laws related to that. Instead, they passed a law that is not democratic, controls our private lives, and does not take care of public matters. It is a setback for our country, which had fought for reform and now we are moving backwards.”The laws, which include more lenient sentences for those charged with corruption, will not come into effect for three years to allow for implementing regulations to be drafted.But it has sparked concern that it may scare away tourists and harm investment in the world's third-largest democracy.Although legal expert Bivitri Susanti believes the law won’t be strictly enforced.“So there are some technicalities indeed but those articles still can be threats to democracy because they are actually against the constitution, against the human rights. And at the end of the day, although maybe (the) conduct is not punished in practice, but to have such a regulation, to have such a legal framework will also create some kind of stigmatization and then also the feeling that we cannot freely criticize the government and psychologically affect the society.”The government had planned revise the country's colonial-era criminal code in 2019 but nationwide protests halted its passage. The morality charges have also been partially watered down from an earlier version of the bill - so people can only be reported by limited parties, such as a parent or child.The new code will still apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike.
Good luck guessing this one.
An endangered nocturnal seabird fledgling was seen on camera for the first time emerging from a burrow on a volcano, officials say.
If you’ve been holiday shopping for the beauty lovers in your life, chances are you’ve come across the numerous amount of holiday gift sets dedicated to all things beauty. Seriously, there are so many out there for pretty much everyone on your list, the challenge is figuring out which one’s actually worth gifting. Whether you’re […]
A tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022. Trump's comment in a Dec. 3 post on his Truth Social media platform was a late addition to the list compiled each year by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library. The list assembled by Shapiro is a supplement to The New Yale Book of Quotations, which is edited by Shapiro and published by Yale University Press.
911 callers reported hearing the blast more than 20 miles away.
In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in
Burger King has endlessly reinvented its signature sandwich trying new versions of it all around the world.
Tarpon Island includes an 11-bedroom mansion, a five-car garage, a lighted tennis court and two pools.
License plate scanners can help locate suspects and missing persons, but there have been issues in the past in Charlotte.
A homeless person and a dog sleep in a Barcelona street on a rainy day. Shutterstock / Bogdan KhmelnytskyiThe latest data compiled by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics show that the number of homeless people has grown by 25% in Spain in the last ten years. This social problem has gone from affecting 22,900 people in 2012 to more than 28,500 people in 2022. The average age of people in this situation in Spain is 42.7 years. Numbers do not look much better across Europe. The European Pa
Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.
The show at Circle in the Square opened Nov. 27 and will close after 44 preview performances and 17 regular shows.
As winter gets underway, some states are trying to bring some levity to the cold, dark season by holding a contest that raises awareness of snowplows across the country. In Minnesota, the popular contest is back for its third year, and in Vermont, state officials are partnering with schools to teach children a few things about how plows work and in return, the Green Mountain State plows get a unique name out of it. Minnesotans were invited to submit their creative and unique winter names for eig
Walt Disney Company is always working to stay on top and relevant, but sometimes that means that it needs to close down a ride or an attraction even if its popular. Splash Mountain is being rethemed from "Song of the South" and being reopened as Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The "Song of the South" story depicts racist stereotypes that are not appropriate for Disney theme parks, the company determined.
Suddenly, everyone is watching Colorado, where Coach Prime injects some instant excitement into an otherwise forgettable program.