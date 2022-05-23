Mont Vernon lawyer convicted of using fraud to get $8 million in loans gets 4 years in prison

May 23—A Mont Vernon attorney who federal officials say lied to obtain millions of dollars with five different loans was sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud and other charges, officials said.

Joseph Foistner, 68, of Mont Vernon, was convicted in December of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings in U.S. District Court in Concord. The verdict was returned by Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro, following a two-week bench trial.

After his conviction, Foistner was disbarred by order of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in January 2022.

The financial institutions affected by Foistner's scheme were Merrimack Valley Credit Union, North American Savings Bank, Celtic Bank, Newtek, and St. Mary's Bank. A further hearing will be held to determine the restitution amounts owed by Foistner.

Foistner was sentenced to 48 months behind bars, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Monday.

In addition to his prison sentence, Foistner was ordered to forfeit his interest in a residential property in Mont Vernon that was purchased with proceeds from his fraud scheme.

According to federal prosecutors, Foistner was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018.

Foistner didn't have any paying clients and earned no income through his law firm, prosecutors said. He submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative law firm, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release.

"For example, he claimed that he was a 'seasoned attorney' with international clients and that his firm earned over a million dollars in annual income," prosecutors said in a news release. "In fact, all the firm's purported income was based upon bogus, unpaid invoices the firm submitted to entities that the defendant controlled, including bankrupt entities."

Foistner also made other false statements to obtain bank loans, prosecutors claim, including lying about whether he was involved as a party to any lawsuits and denying that he had an interest in other companies, and falsely represented he earned a salary by mischaracterizing loan proceeds as a salary.

"In one of the bank fraud schemes, the defendant submitted false information to obtain a loan by claiming falsely that his wife was earning over $200,000 per year as a paralegal," prosecutors said in a news release.

Each of the loans made to Foistner were backed by either the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Small Business Administration.

Prosecutors claim Foistner also committed several crimes during Chapter 7 bankruptcy court proceedings in 2017 and 2018, falsely denying that he held or controlled property owned by others when he actually controlled funds held in the name of a business, and making false statements under oath by lying about what happened to the proceeds of one of the fraudulent loans.

"As the evidence at trial established, Foistner used brazen fraud schemes to obtain millions of dollars and undermined the integrity of bankruptcy proceedings by making repeated misrepresentations," said Young in a statement. "His illegal conduct was even more disturbing because he was a licensed attorney — an officer of the court. This substantial prison sentence finally holds Foistner accountable for his serious crimes and sends a deterrent message to potential white-collar criminals that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and, upon conviction, will face serious prison sentences for their crimes."

"Joseph Foistner stole millions of dollars from entities he thought would never notice. In doing so, he took advantage of programs that were designed to help veterans and small businesses, and today, he was held accountable for his disgraceful conduct," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.