Montana Ag Network II 11-13-23

YouTube will begin to experiment with new generative AI features, the company announced today. As part of the premium package available to paid subscribers, YouTube users will be able to try out a new conversational tool that uses AI to answer questions about YouTube's content and make recommendations, as well as try out a new feature that will summarize topics in the comments of a video. Both features will become available through YouTube's hub for new experiments, youtube.com/new, on an opt-in basis.