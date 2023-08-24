Montana Ag Network: a visit to the Living History Farm
Montana Ag Network: a visit to the Living History Farm
Montana Ag Network: a visit to the Living History Farm
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
"My claustrophobia could never..."
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Like a cross between a piece of commercial farm equipment and a contraption from G.I. Joe's nemesis Cobra, the A5 makes a curious first impression. The road-legal prototype A5 looked admittedly awkward amid the rows of Gulfstreams and Learjets. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) A5 is ASKA's first product, which received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June ahead of making its first pilotless test flights just weeks ago.
Following Apple's announcement of podcast creator tools for subscriptions on Monday, Spotify today also introduced its own latest developments in terms of features aimed at podcasters. Included among the changes are customization tools for podcast show pages, new impression analytics, tools to edit podcast previews, an expansion of automated ads and a new Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard for Megaphone enterprise publishers. Plus, Spotify is making some small changes to its app to improve podcast discovery by consumers using its streaming app.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.
The 2023 Audi R8 is the final model year of the mid-engine German supercar, and it marks the end of an era for the car and the brand.
India has become the first country to land a spacecraft at the Moon's south pole.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
The new plan improves on an earlier income-driven repayment plan by lowering monthly payments, providing faster forgiveness for some, and preventing balances from growing due to unpaid interest.
Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced it will impose rate limits to improve its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted. The move comes shortly after Bluesky saw a record high in traffic, thanks to X owner Elon Musk's announcement that the company formerly known as Twitter would be doing away with the "block" function, which sent users once again looking for a Twitter alternative. The issues were resolved later that day and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing it had set a new traffic record.
In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 110 meter hurdles.
A glitch on X, formerly Twitter, seems to have broken links and images posted using the social network's native service before December 2014. X's Developer Documentation (via The Verge) notes that the platform started showing previews of pictures, GIFs and links starting in 2016. This enhanced version provides a website’s HTML title and description in the Tweet payload, along with Operators for matching those.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Texas will require that Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs be installed at new EV charging stations. Texas is home to Tesla.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
The amazingly capable Baseus Bowie MA10 sets a high bar for low-cost earbuds.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Proof positive that a TV can be so much more than just a way to watch your favorite shows.