Montana Army National Guard apologizes following recruitment poster outrage
For more Billings and Montana content, please visit https://www.ktvq.com
For more Billings and Montana content, please visit https://www.ktvq.com
Reddit signed a deal with an AI company that's "worth about $60 million on an annualized basis" earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. The unnamed company will use Reddit posts and comments to train its AI models.
Threads, Meta's Twitter-like service and competitor to X, may be distancing itself from politics, but that doesn't mean it won't try to tackle the misinformation that spreads across social media -- particularly in the lead-up to national elections. Following user reports of fact-checks spotted on the network, the company confirmed it's engaged with fact-checking organizations to address false information circulating on Threads, but has not fully rolled out direct fact-checking of Threads content as of yet. Meta had announced in December that in early 2024 its fact-checking partners would be able to review and rate false content directly on Threads.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
NFTs don’t always get taken very seriously, particularly now that AI and content creators are hogging the spotlight, but not everyone is so quick to discount crypto’s oft-derided younger sibling. According to Animoca Brands’ chairman and co-founder, Yat Siu, the growing influence of artificial intelligence and content is exactly why there is a growing need for NFTs in the world. Animoca has its own NFT collections, blockchain products and a collection of wildly popular games.
The European Union's rebooted e-commerce rules start to apply in full from tomorrow -- setting new legal obligations on the likely thousands of platforms and digital businesses that fall in scope. The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a massive endeavour by the EU to set an online governance framework for platforms and use transparency obligations as a tool to squeeze illegal content and products off the regional internet. If something is illegal to say or sell in a particular Member State it should not be possible to workaround the law by taking to the Internet is the basic idea.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. This is our fifth edition with, of course, regularly scheduled news bits, but also some recurring segments and features -- so if you like what you see (or don’t), let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
Three Microsoft Gaming executives are about to share details “about our vision for the future of Xbox” on the brand's official podcast. You can tune in and learn all the details here.
In a separate survey of AI experts by Axios and Syracuse University, 62% said that misinformation will be the biggest challenge to maintaining the authenticity and credibility of news in an era of AI-generated content. If you talk with folks like Michael Matias, a cybersecurity specialist and the co-founder and CEO of Clarity, they'll tell you it's deepfake detectors. Matias started Clarity with Gil Avriel and Natalie Fridman in 2022, with the goal of developing technology to spot AI-manipulated media -- mainly video and audio.
Slack has finally unleashed its generative AI toolset, which auto-generates thread summaries and channel recaps. There’s also daily channel summaries and conversation-based search.
The fediverse just got a little bigger today as Flipboard has now launched over 1,000 of its social magazines across the decentralized social web, allowing its curators and publishers to reach new audiences. The news follows the magazine app's December announcement that it would begin to integrate directly with the fediverse, or the decentralized social web that includes X competitor Mastodon, Pixelfed, and other apps. After sensing a change in the direction that social media was headed, Flipboard last year dropped support for Twitter/X in its app, which today allows users to curate content from around the web in "magazines" that are shared with other readers.
Nvidia, ever keen to incentivize purchases of its latest GPUs, is releasing a tool that lets owners of GeForce RTX 30 Series and 40 Series cards run an AI-powered chatbot offline on a Windows PC. Called Chat with RTX, the tool allows users to customize a GenAI model along the lines of OpenAI's ChatGPT by connecting it to documents, files and notes that it can then query. "Rather than searching through notes or saved content, users can simply type queries," Nvidia writes in a blog post.
After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Meta doesn't want its new app Threads to become another Twitter, full of heated political debates and the resulting toxicity that entails. In an announcement today, the company detailed how it will approach the recommendation of political content across both Instagram and its sister app, Threads, a competitor to Elon Musk's X. In short, it will no longer push politics on users. Similar to Meta's existing policies on Facebook, Instagram and Threads' recommendation engines now won't proactively suggest political posts to users by default, the company said on Friday.
The biggest news stories this morning: Toyota unveils a three-row electric SUV for the US, Apple Vision Pro review, Google’s Bard AI chatbot is now Gemini.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this formula.
All's fair in love and football.