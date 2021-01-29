Montana Brothers Who Accosted Lone Black Cop During Capitol Riots Are Charged

Pilar Melendez
Criminal Complaint
Two Montana brothers accused of being among the first 10 people to storm the U.S. Capitol—before chasing a lone Black cop through the building and wreaking havoc inside the Senate chamber—have been charged.

Joshua Calvin Hughes and his brother Jerod Wade Hughes have been charged with a slew of offenses, including obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of property, and entering in the Capitol without authorization. The brothers are amongst more than 150 rioters who have been charged for the Jan. 6 insurrection, including several members of far-right organizations and former law enforcement officials.

Prosecutors allege the brothers were amongst the initial mob who broke into the building via a window and advanced toward the Senate Floor. The pair confronted Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who was alone trying to protect the Senate chambers and was caught on video heroically shoving one of the rioters and diverting the mob. Goodman ended up being chased through the hallways of the building and up the stairs.

Geophysicist Accused of Beating Cop at Capitol Riot Claims He Was Just ‘Patting Him on the Back’

Goodman’s actions, which potentially saved the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and other elected officials who were inside the Senate, were filmed by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic in a clip that has been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter.

Goodman was promoted last week to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms and escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold the office, at the inauguration.

According to a criminal complaint, the brothers were seen in videos and surveillance footage among a group “who broke open windows and doors and forced entry” into the Capitol. In one video, they can be seen watching someone break a window with what looks like a police riot shield before they climb through.

Once inside, Jerod Hughes was seen kicking a door “until the lock broke so that other rioters could enter” the building.

After the interaction with Goodman, more cops were called in for backup.

“Officers reported that they were too far outnumbered to attempt to arrest the rioters, so instead they used their training to try and de-escalate the situation by talking with individuals in an attempt to calm them down,” the complaint says.

“Notwithstanding these efforts, officers were met with shouting and aggression. In reviewing a digital video recording of this altercation, rioters can be heard shouting ‘this is our house,’ ‘this is our America,’ and ‘we’re here for the corrupt government.’”

The Hughes brothers were allegedly captured on CCTV kicking down a locked dock shortly after they broke into the Capitol.

The Hughes brothers were allegedly captured on CCTV kicking down a locked dock shortly after they broke into the Capitol.

During the altercation with police, one rioter slammed a fire extinguisher on the ground causing it to rupture in what was described as an “explosion.” The incident de-escalated the situation and forced the mob to leave the Capitol atrium, the complaint says.

Prosecutors, however, said the Hughes brothers didn’t leave and eventually found their way onto the Senate floor.

“While on the Senate floor, Joshua Calvin Hughes, Jerod Wade Hughes, and other rioters sat in Senators’ chairs, opened Senators’ desks, and reviewed sensitive material stored therein,” the complaint states.

The complaint says the brothers turned themselves in to police on Jan. 11 after seeing themselves on the news and believing they were wanted by the FBI.

A Facebook account matching Joshua Hughes’ name and location has several photos of the Montana native in a MAGA hat. His “likes” include Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, and the former president.

According to the social media account, Hughes went to the University of Montana, where he studied health and human performance.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

