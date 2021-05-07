Montana is ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits. NC should too.

End extra benefits





On my drive to work I see many signs that say, “We’re hiring,” “Interview bonus,” “Work today — signing bonus.”

Jobs are available. The unemployment stimulus is plaguing business owners, and ultimately end users, as eligible employees are incentivized to stay home.

America is reopening. Montana’s decision to end extra unemployment benefits is a powerful move for their state.

North Carolina should follow Montana’s lead.

Traci Cockerham, Charlotte

City leader pay

Regarding “Political danger’ warning as Charlotte mayor, city council in line to get big raises.” (May 6):

If Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and members of the Charlotte City Council are unable to live on their pay as elected officials, then I suggest that they do what the rest of us in similar situations would do: Update their resumes and look for a new position.

Stephen V. Gilmore, Charlotte

Raises? Yes!

I was thrilled to read that the “Charlotte mayor, city council are in line to get big raises.”

It’s high time we started compensating our elected officials properly, instead of treating them like part-time temporary workers. Then — with luck — we’ll get high-quality leadership.

Gautam Bose, Charlotte

Personal days

Regarding “NC teachers could stop paying $50 for a sub on a personal day... if they provide a reason.”

Teachers are professionals, but they are treated like hired help by the state legislature.

If teachers need to take personal leave day, they should not have to give a reason to the principal, or anyone else. Personal leave is for personal reasons.

When I taught, I remember teachers having to use sick days to avoid the cost of hiring a substitute — which they often had to find themselves. And people wonder why interest in the teaching profession is declining...

Should teachers have to pay the cost of going to a funeral or other event they must attend? No, they should not. Give the teachers respect and let them take personal days when needed.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

It happened to me

I am an N.C. teacher who took a personal day with a $50 deduction in pay. Always aware of my responsibilities to my students, families and colleagues, I secured a sub for the absence. There were detailed lesson plans and activities for each of my classes ready for the day.

And, yes, I even gave a reason (an out of town half-marathon). When my secured sub arrived to teach in my absence, she was pulled and put in another classroom for the day. The real kick in the pants? The $50 was still deducted from my pay.

Kathleen M. White, Charlotte

Earmarks

Regarding “Body cameras, teacher housing, DNA tests: See all the local projects NC lawmakers want,” (May 5):

Congress banned “earmarks“ in 2011 because they use everyone’s federal tax dollars to benefit few people and/or influence voters. The U.S. House is attempting to bring that wasteful process back.

Projects that have been suggested are a restorative yoga program and a Gandhi Museum. State or local taxes, or individuals, should fund that sort of project.

Joyce McLaren, Mooresville

Sen. Tim Scott

Regarding Eugene Robinson “Tim Scott offers a deceptive absolution to GOP’s base,” (May 2 Opinion):

As a retired history teacher, I have a difficult time accepting U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s claim that America is not a racist country.

Is it possible to live in the region of the Catawba Nation, as Scott does, and not believe that we took the land from the Catawba and other tribes in our manifest destiny pursuit?

Has Scott read about the mistreatment and dismissal of one of the first Black cadets at West Point, Johnson Whitaker from South Carolina?

Is Scott aware that according to Tuskeegee Institute research South Carolina ranks in the top 10 states for lynchings?

Scott is certainly aware of the current wave of Asian hate crimes.

Not a racist country?

Michael Cox, Charlotte

Election security

It seems rather obtuse that Republicans complain about President Biden’s lack of bipartisanship when they refuse to relinquish the Big Lie. By its very definition bipartisanship implies a “good faith” effort on both sides to come to a mutual agreement. Supporting the person questioning the legitimacy of our electoral system seems the ultimate in bad faith.

The Department of Homeland Security declared the 2020 election to be “the most secure in American history,” yet most Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed or are contemplating more laws to “secure” their elections. Bad faith?

Timothy Weeks, Fort Mill

Liz Cheney

Although I may not agree with all of her political views, I admire Liz Cheney’s courage to fight back against the spineless Republican Party members who will say or do anything to curry favor with Donald Trump and his endless lies about the 2020 election. She and other Republicans, such as Mitt Romney and Adam Kinzinger, should be commended, not censured.

Richard French, Davidson