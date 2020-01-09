Montana girl Selena Not Afraid, 16, has been missing since New Year's Day. The FBI is asking for help to find her

The FBI issued an alert for a missing Montana girl on Wednesday, a week after she disappeared on her way home from a New Year's party.

Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid, 16, was last seen outside a rest area off Interstate 90 between Hardin and Billings, according to the FBI's be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) notice.

On New Year's Day at 2 p.m., Not Afraid left a disabled car and walked into a field next to the rest stop, the FBI said. Police agencies from neighboring South Dakota and Wyoming have since joined the search.

Students from her high school showed their support this week, The Billings Gazette reported, bringing posters with hashtags for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) to the rest area. The Crow Nation, which Not Afraid is a member of, has assisted search efforts, and organizers have started a GoFundMe to raise money for a reward for information.

The disproportionate disappearances and deaths of Native American girls and women prompted President Donald Trump to create a task force for the issue two months ago. In 2018, The Associated Press found 633 indigenous women made up 0.7% of open missing persons cases despite being 0.4% of the U.S. population.

Congress has tried to gather more data on missing and murdered natives through pending legislation such as Savanna's Act, which is named after a member of the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe who was brutally murdered in 2017.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn told the Billings newspaper the agency is doing everything it can to find Not Afraid. Search efforts have been made on foot and horseback, as well as with helicopters, thermal drones and K-9 units, The Gazette reported.

The FBI's specially-trained child abduction team joined the search on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

Not Afraid was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and gray ankle boots, which were not adequate for the weather conditions, the FBI said. She has a scar near her mouth and a cross tattoo on her middle finger.

