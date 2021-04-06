Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Monday.

Gianforte, who received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose last week, is exhibiting mild symptoms, and is in isolation. His wife, who is not showing any symptoms, was also tested, and is waiting for her results.

Gianforte's office said the governor held his last public event on Thursday, and he is not sure how he contracted the virus. Gianforte attended Easter services at his church on Sunday, his office shared, but was not showing any symptoms at the time and did not get in close contact with any other parishioners. Gianforte has recently closely interacted with family members, friends he had dinner with, a member of his security details, and a staff member.

