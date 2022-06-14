Montana governor declares disaster as historic floods sweep Yellowstone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ruffin Prevost
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greg Gianforte
    American politician and businessman

By Ruffin Prevost

CODY, Wyo. (Reuters) - Emergency crews scrambled on Tuesday to reopen roads and restore utility service in isolated communities of Montana and Wyoming cut off by historic floods that forced the first summertime closure of Yellowstone National Park in more than three decades.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster, with rescue and relief efforts focused in three counties following days of record rainfall that triggered unprecedented flooding, mudslides and rockfalls in the greater Yellowstone region.

The upheaval followed one of the region's wettest springs in many years and coincided with a sudden spike in summer temperatures that has hastened runoff of melting snow in the park's higher elevations from late-winter storms.

Record flooding and rockslides prompted park officials on Tuesday to close all five entrances to Yellowstone to inbound traffic for the first time since catastrophic wildfires roared through the area in 1988.

Authorities were also working evacuate stranded visitors from the park, which is expected to remain closed at least through mid-week.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, but startling video footage aired on NBC News showed an entire riverfront house being swept off its foundation and into the raging torrent of the Yellowstone River north of the park.

At the request of local law enforcement agencies, the Montana National Guard sent helicopters to assist in search and rescue efforts in the small towns of Roscoe and Cooke City.

Gianforte said in a statement that rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains have brought “severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services.”

“I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities,” he said.

SURGING FLOODWATERS

The only road out of Gardiner, home to approximately 900 people, including many park employees, was partially cleared Tuesday, after multiple rockslides and washouts had isolated the community. Residents and visitors were allowed out, while only delivery and emergency traffic was allowed in.

Floodwaters along the Yellowstone River were nearly a meter higher than their previous record highs measured more than a century ago, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials were still seeking to assess the condition of roads and bridges that wind through Yellowstone park and around Yellowstone Lake, the largest alpine lake in North America.

Covering a surface area of 132 square miles, an area roughly the size of Las Vegas, the lake is fed by more than 141 rivers and streams, with its only outlet flowing north into the Yellowstone River.

The winding North Entrance Road between Gardiner and park headquarters in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, was carved away in multiple places by surging floodwaters - washouts that will likely take months to fully repair.

Many of the Montana communities hit hardest by the flooding rely heavily on summer tourism, and were gearing up to celebrate Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary this year, with travel officials counting on a rebound following COVID-19 restrictions over the past two summers.

(Reporting by Ruffin Prevost in Cody, Wyo.; Editing Steve Gorman and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Park officials warn Yellowstone flooding could be ‘thousand-year event’

    Extreme flooding in Yellowstone National Park could constitute a “thousand-year event,” National Park Service officials said on a press call Tuesday evening. “This isn’t my words, but I’ve heard this is a thousand-year event,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “From what I understand, one of the highest cubic feet per second ratings for the Yellowstone…

  • Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

    Massive floodwaters ravaged Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities Monday, washing out roads and bridges, cutting off electricity and forcing visitors to evacuate parts of the iconic park at the height of summer tourist season. All entrances to Yellowstone were closed due to the deluge, caused by heavy rains and melting snowpack, while park officials ushered tourists out of the most affected areas. There were no immediate reports of injuries, though dozens of stranded campers had to be rescued by raft in south-central Montana.

  • Dramatic video shows Montana house collapsing into Yellowstone River after record flooding

    A startling video shows the moment a large waterfront house in Gardiner, Montana, collapsed into the Yellowstone River as the region was battered by historic floods.

  • Record flooding washes out roads in Yellowstone

    Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, prompting officials to close the entrances to the popular tourist attraction and evacuate visitors. (June 13)

  • Police searching after inmate escapes from Montgomery County's Kilby Correctional Facility

    Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

  • Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

    More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation’s oldest national park, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream, officials said Tuesday. The park, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, could remain closed as long as a week, and northern entrances may not reopen this summer, Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “The water is still raging," said Sholly, who said more wet weather was forecast this weekend that could cause additional flooding.

  • Floods force rare closure at Yellowstone National Park

    STORY: The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will remain closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, at least through Wednesday, as officials assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities.Aerial video released by the park showed numerous sections of roads either washed away or covered in rocks and mud. The park service said a number of bridges were also damaged, and that electricity was knocked out in multiple areas.The National Park Service was working to reach visitors and staff remaining at various locations, especially in the hardest-hit northern flank of Yellowstone, officials said. They added that the gateway community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park's northern boundary and home to many Yellowstone staff members, had been cut off due to a mudslide in the area.A video shared on Twitter on Monday showed a deck falling off a riverside house in Gardiner, near the national park. The flooding and slides were triggered by days of rains across much of the wider Intermountain West following one of the region's wettest springs in many years. The park service characterized the levels of rainfall and flooding sweeping the park as unprecedented.A sudden spike in summer temperatures in the past three days also hastened melting and runoff of snow accumulated in the park's higher elevations from late-winter storms.The heavy rains and rapid runoff of snow melt converged to create treacherous conditions in the park, just two weeks after the traditional Memorial Day holiday weekend kickoff of the U.S. summer tourist season, which accounts for the bulk of Yellowstone's annual four million visitors.

  • Maricopa County Attorney's Office moves to fire prosecutor in gang charges case, letter shows

    Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office cited a "disturbing pattern of excessive charging and a failure to review available evidence."

  • Wall Street could see ‘squeeze upon squeeze’ if there's positive news: Strategist

    BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine the inflation and volatility affecting markets, rotating into bear market investments, and the upcoming Fed interest rate hike cycle decision.

  • Flooding in Park County and Yellowstone National Park

    Scenes of flooding due to recent rainfall in Park County and Yellowstone National Park

  • Yellowstone National Park hit by record flooding, rockslides; Gov. Gianforte declares statewide disaster: What we know

    All entrances to Yellowstone National Park remained closed Tuesday amid historic flooding and dangerous rockslides.

  • Yellowstone Park assesses damage after floods 'never seen in our lifetimes'

    A deluge of floodwater forced the evacuation of parts of the national park just as the summer tourism season was ramping up.

  • Bridge Swept Away as Severe Flooding Hits Yellowstone National Park

    A bridge on the Yellowstone River in Montana was swept away as severe flooding from “unprecedented rainfall” caused the waterway to rage on June 13.Yellowstone National Park was hit by mudslides and flooding due to the rainfall, prompting the park to close to all inbound visitor traffic for Tuesday and Wednesday.Ryan Schrope was visiting the area when he filmed the moment the Carbella Bridge (also known as Tom Miner Bridge) was taken by the river. Credit: Ryan Schrope via Storyful

  • Justin Bieber shares health update, says faith is helping during 'this horrific storm that I'm facing'

    Justin Bieber shares health update, says faith is helping during 'this horrific storm that I'm facing'

  • Aerial Footage Shows Extreme Flooding and Mudslides at Yellowstone National Park as All Entrances Closed

    Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed its entrances to visitors on Monday, June 13, amid severe flooding, rockslides, and mudslides due to “unprecedented” rainfall, the park reported.The park said there would be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the park’s entrances on Tuesday or Wednesday, at a minimum.This aerial video shared by the park shows floodwaters overtaking Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon. Credit: Yellowstone National Park via Storyful

  • Laurel bracing for flooding as Yellowstone River rises

    The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities.

  • Yellowstone Closes All Entrances Due to Extreme Flooding 'Never Seen in Our Lifetimes Before'

    No injuries or deaths have yet been reported following the flooding at Yellowstone

  • What caused the massive flooding and mudslides in Yellowstone?

    Rain and snow combined to create intense flooding across the beloved park

  • Yellowstone closes all entrances, citing ‘unprecedented’ flooding

    Yellowstone National Park announced Monday that all entrances are temporarily closed because of hazardous conditions caused by extensive flooding.

  • Want $4,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks Now

    Passive income is loosely defined as income generated without active involvement. Three common sources from which investors can generate this type of income is ownership of rental property, licensing royalties, and stock dividends -- a favorite among investors such as Warren Buffett. Investing in these stocks can put investors on the right path toward achieving their financial goals and enjoying the benefits passive income brings.