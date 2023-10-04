Montana Heritage Center construction updates, new education program announced
Governor Greg Gianforte and the Montana Historical Society announced new developments to the construction of the Montana Heritage Center.
Governor Greg Gianforte and the Montana Historical Society announced new developments to the construction of the Montana Heritage Center.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
Google has revealed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch 2. Meanwhile, Android 14 is out today. Catch up on all the news from the Made by Google event here.
Google’s hardware event also revealed some software enhancements, with massive AI-enhanced photo-editing tools. Magic Eraser can now handle audio during videos.
Google officially announced the Pixel 2 on Wednesday during its ‘Made by Google Event’. Here is how the specs stack up against competitors in the wearables space.
Here's how to pre-order Google's latest Pixel smartphones, the new Pixel watch and the new Pixel earbuds.
The big emphasis is on better vital signs tracking, and much better battery life.
At a hardware event this morning, Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, its latest flagship smartphones. On the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google Assistant can summarize, read aloud and translate web pages -- an improved version of the "read aloud" feature that Google introduced on Android several years ago. Whereas Assistant previously read aloud every word on a webpage, including unrelated content above and below articles, Google's AI can now paraphrase what's on screen into key points leveraging generative models (albeit not in every language or country just yet).
Google announced today it will begin rolling out several new Pixel features, including the Pixel Fold’s dual-screen interpreter mode. The novel translation feature, which Engadget tested earlier this year, uses the phone’s folding display to translate both sides of a live conversation.
Yahoo, otherwise known as the company that pays my salary (full disclosure: Yahoo owns TC), today announced that it's spinning off Vespa, the big data serving engine, into an independent venture. Jon Bratseth, previously a VP architect in the big data and AI group at Yahoo and one of the main contributors to Vespa, has been appointed CEO. Yahoo says it'll continue to invest in Vespa (with cash) and remain its largest customer following the spin-out.
Okta, the U.S.-based identity mangement giant, announced today that it has acquired a password mangement app, Uno. The company said that Uno's team will help speed up the public launch of the Okta Personal tier, a password manager for consumers. Uno, founded by former Google engineer Parteek Saran, launched an app earlier this year to make password management easier for users through a design-centric approach.
You can add and use them just like any other card stored in your phone.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.
For 2023, Samsung is bringing back its FE line, except this time it doesn't stand for "fan edition" anymore. Now a designation simply meant to denote more affordable versions of flagship Galaxy devices, on Tuesday Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
We now have full pricing for Volvo's entry-level EX30 electric crossover, sporting up to 275 miles of range on a single charge.
With so many Prime Day deals already live, our shopping experts combed through them all to whittle them down to the best.
It will go on sale for about $70,000 in early 2024.
Open banking, in which traditional banks release their data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable the development of new financial services for their consumers, has been one of the most significant disruptions in global payments over the past decade. Less than five years ago, this innovation, in which businesses use APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide an array of integrated and embedded financial services, took on in Africa. In the latest development, South African fintech Stitch, which has built an “end-to-end payments solution designed to meet the complex and evolving payments needs for its enterprise clients,” is announcing some funding to become a market leader in this payments segment.