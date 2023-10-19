Montana House chamber undergoing renovations

TechCrunch

An international group of law enforcement agencies have seized the dark web portal used by the notorious RagnarLocker ransomware group, TechCrunch has learned. A message on the RagnarLocker website now states that, “this service has been seized by a part of a coordinated international law enforcement action against the RagnarLocker group.” According to the seizure notice, the operation involved law enforcement agencies from the United States, the European Union, and Japan.