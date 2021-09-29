Montana ICU capacity surpasses November 2020 COVID peak
Hospital beds are filling up in Montana. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on how overrun one hospital is in Billings.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some health-care workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen health-care workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penn
Tyler Gilreath, a sophomore at UNC Wilmington, was just beginning his life. ”We’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals,” his mother said.
Emerging patterns suggest Moderna's two-dose vaccine might have a slight edge over Pfizer's in the long run.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb also pointed to the importance of COVID-19 testing to differentiate between other illnesses in the winter months.
Th cartoonist Ben Garrison is known for his pro-Trump drawings but also touts COVID-19 misinformation. He now says he has a "rough" case of the virus.
Several thousand protestors opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine march through the streets of midtown Manhattan in New York on Sept. 18, 2021. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis News via Getty ImagesI’m a fitness enthusiast. I also adhere to a nutrient-dense, “clean” eating program, which means I minimize my sugar intake and eat a lot of whole foods for the purpose of optimizing my health. You might wonder how effective such a diet and exercise plan would be in the fight against COVID-19, since some have sug
Last week, the Winston-Salem-based hospital system announced 375 employees had been suspended and given five days to comply with the mandate.
Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.
The Canadian study, which had not been peer-reviewed, had a data error suggesting that 1 in 1,000 people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines developed heart inflammation. The actual rate was closer to 1 in 25,000.
When Columbia Heights resident Sarah Nesbit, 25, lost her sense of smell, she joined more than 4,000 D.C. residents who have contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Driving the news: D.C.'s publicly reported data on breakthrough cases offers a unique window into how the pandemic continues to impact vaccinated people, Axios' Chelsea Cirruzzo reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVery few states (or even the CDC) are trac
The public is losing faith in President Joe Biden’s ability to provide accurate information about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.
An Indiana man who is currently hospitalized wants to share his pro-vaccine message with others who like him have not been vaccinated.
Thomas Krob, 87, died about a month after exposure to the bat. Authorities say post-exposure treatment can be life-saving if taken in time.
