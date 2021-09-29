Montana ICU overrun with COVID patients
The largest hospital in Montana can hardly keep up with a surge in COVID-19 patients. The National Guard has been brought in to help care for and screen new patients. Meg Oliver has more.
Graffiti left on a small Idaho hospital has prompted soul-searching about how and why medical workers have now found themselves feeling targeted during the pandemic.View Entire Post ›
Health professionals are warning of a further increase in hospitalizations and deaths, and a worsening surge in children.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.
Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some health-care workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen health-care workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penn
The video app TikTok offers users an unexpectedly intimate space to navigate and narrate experiences with terminal illness, grief and dying.
Experts share the potential COVID-19 booster shot side effects you could experience if you qualify for a third dose of the vaccine, according to experts.
Justice, judgment, and the last ICU bed
Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.
Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor for CNN, shared an update Wednesday on her battle against ovarian cancer, along with an urgent message for women. Amanpour, who revealed her diagnosis publicly in June, told "Good Morning America" she will undergo her final chemotherapy session on Thursday, after 18 weeks of treatment that she described as "grueling, fatiguing [and] tiring," both emotionally and physically. Prior to chemotherapy, the veteran journalist underwent a "successful major surgery" to remove the cancer.
“You can never really tell at what point somebody was convinced of a lie. Was it the fifth time it was repeated? Was it the 50th time? Was it the 500th time? Nobody really knows.”
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele says she is frustrated with her company because they are making employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb also pointed to the importance of COVID-19 testing to differentiate between other illnesses in the winter months.
Novant Health has fired about 175 employees for failing to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Th cartoonist Ben Garrison is known for his pro-Trump drawings but also touts COVID-19 misinformation. He now says he has a "rough" case of the virus.
The Canadian study, which had not been peer-reviewed, had a data error suggesting that 1 in 1,000 people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines developed heart inflammation. The actual rate was closer to 1 in 25,000.