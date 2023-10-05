New Montana law focuses on suicide prevention
A new law protects Montanans from liability if they temporarily take care of another person’s firearms.
A new law protects Montanans from liability if they temporarily take care of another person’s firearms.
Is oil pulling, the newest oral care trend, actually safe? The post Oil pulling is blowing up on TikTok, but is it good for your teeth? appeared first on In The Know.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
What's the likelihood of a brain aneurysm happening and what are the risk factors? Here's what experts say.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
As founder and CEO of healthy grocery delivery service Hungryroot, Ben McKean has been investigating the power of AI technologies to improve his business. Currently structured as a non-profit, Every's iOS app leverages AI technologies to create "thought-provoking games" aimed at self-discovery.
The NFL is all-in on the Taylor Swift attention.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
A rear-wheel drive version of the Lucid Air Pure is the automaker's most affordable Air EV yet. It starts at $77,400 and Lucid says it has a range of up to 410 miles on a single charge.
Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to lure more viewers to its Max service. Sports is one way to capture a loyal, or sticky, audience.
You can already save over 60%! The post Amazon’s October Prime Day starts next week, but you can shop these 7 incredible deals early appeared first on In The Know.
It's SO soft. The post This faux fur bomber jacket is one of Amazon’s sneaky good deals leading up to October Prime Day appeared first on In The Know.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette prices now up between $2,300 and $5,100 after a rumored increase from July gets added to an October price increase.
CD Projekt Red has teamed up with the production company Anonymous Content to make a live action TV show or movie based on Cyberpunk 2077. Everything here is in the early stages and details are scant.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
Sony has released its own movie streaming app for PS4 and PS5. Along with being able to buy and rent films, PS Plus Premium subscribers can stream up to 100 movies at no extra cost through Sony Pictures Core.
Embiid's eligibility to play for Cameroon, France and the United States led to a serious recruiting battle.
There are some big games on tap for Week 6 of the college football season. Let's pick some winners.
"The Exorcist: Believer" writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum say they attempted “to protect ourselves as best we could.”