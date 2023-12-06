Montana library counters hate speech with new campaign

TechCrunch

Bluesky is changing course by allowing users to opt out of a change that would expose their posts to the public web. Last month, the company announced its decentralized alternative to Twitter/X would soon open up a public web interface allowing anyone to view the posts on its platform, even if they didn't have an invite to the app, which remains in a closed beta. In a post on Wednesday, Bluesky announced its plans to open a public web interface have been pushed back -- a move that's likely due to the user feedback on the issue.