Montana man arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple Petaluma homes

(KRON) — A Montana man was arrested on Tuesday morning after he allegedly broke into multiple homes in Petaluma, the Petaluma Police Department said. Police said the suspect attempted to sexually assault one resident.

Police were notified about the burglar at about 8:44 a.m. Tuesday when he tried to break into a home on the 400 block of Bodega Avenue, PPD said. The man was scared off by dogs at the home and drove away before the resident called police.

About 15 minutes later, PPD received several calls from the Eden Lane area regarding a man breaking into several homes. Police arrested the suspect and identified him as Hans Schweitzer, 37, of Montana.

According to a police investigation, Schweitzer entered one home on Eden Court, pinned a woman who lived in the home against a wall, and attempted to kiss her. The woman and her young child got away after a struggle and went to a nearby home.

Schweitzer moved to another home and was unable to get inside. Police said he then went to Cherry Street and entered a home there. A male resident found him going through the kitchen and physically pushed him out of the home.

Nearby neighbors detained Schweitzer until police arrived, according to PPD. He was booked into a detention facility for two violations of burglary, two attempted burglaries, assault with intent to commit sexual assault, and false imprisonment. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

