Montana man arrested on roof of pizza restaurant in Caldwell after police pursuit

A Montana man was arrested on the roof of a pizza restaurant in Caldwell on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Oregon, according to a news release.

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft, felony eluding an officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.

Idaho State Police troopers were alerted by the Oregon State Police on Wednesday morning that a man driving a stolen pickup truck had entered Idaho, according to the police release. The truck had been reported stolen earlier Wednesday morning in Union County.

A state police trooper saw the vehicle at around 10:18 a.m. in Canyon County, and the driver failed to halt for a traffic stop. West of Caldwell, a second trooper deployed spike strips, which puncture tires.

“At South 10th Avenue in Caldwell, the pickup went down an embankment and crashed into a fence,” the release said. “The man driving ran from the crash scene and toward a nearby pizza restaurant, where he was able to climb onto the roof.”

Officers with the Caldwell Police Department, as well as state police troopers, used a ladder truck from the Caldwell Fire Department to access the restaurant’s roof and arrest the suspect, the release said. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

State police have contacted the owner of the pickup, which had “personal items” inside which are, along with the truck, “very meaningful” to the family. The truck will be returned to them.