Montana man caught up in Arizona sober living home scam shot, killed

TechCrunch

It was a full 11 years ago that I first noted the appearance of Connect Ventures, one of the early "new kids on the block" amongst the nascent clutch of European tech VCs in that relatively early era. Back then, Connect was one of the few product-focused VCs in Europe, to some extent taking its cue from the product-led approach that had been developed out of Silicon Valley. Fast-forward to 2023 and that thesis certainly appears to have stood Connect in good stead.