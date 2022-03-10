Montana man convicted of killing man trying to prevent him from driving drunk

Close up of emergency lights

CHOTEAU, Mont. — A Montana man has been convicted of deliberate homicide for killing a man who tried to prevent him from driving while intoxicated after a party at the victim's house in May 2021.

Erin Elliott Holcomb of Sun River was found guilty Monday after a trial in District Court in Choteau, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Holcomb was charged with killing Trysten Fellers, 22, of Fairfield as Fellers tried to get Holcomb to accept a ride home after several people became intoxicated at a gathering of friends at Fellers' house.

Holcomb would not get out of the driver's seat of his vehicle and during the confrontation, Fellers was shot in the neck, court records said.

Holcomb was arrested shortly after the shooting. His sentencing is set for April 12.

Montana Department of Justice Attorneys Meghann Paddock and David Buchler prosecuted the case.

