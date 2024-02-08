Montana man found guilty of felony civil disorder during Jan. 6 riot
Hank Muntzer of Dillon has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
China-backed hackers have maintained access to American critical infrastructure for "at least five years” with the long-term goal of launching “destructive” cyberattacks, a coalition of U.S. intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday. Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored group of hackers based in China, has been burrowing into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations — none of which were named — in a bid to pre-position themselves for destructive cyberattacks, the NSA, CISA and FBI said in a joint advisory published on Wednesday. The release of the advisory, which was co-signed by cybersecurity agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, comes a week after a similar warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
