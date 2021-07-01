Montana man reunites with puppy after bear attack in Alaska

·3 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Montana man was reunited with his 14-week-old border collie two days after the dog disappeared following a bear attack on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.

Jason Umbriaco was hospitalized after the brown bear with two cubs bit him twice Sunday, Alaska’s News Source reported.

“It was just a shock. I couldn’t believe it,” Umbriaco said after being reunited with Buckley. “I had kind of given up hope, and I was sort of making preparations inside to just move forward without him, and now it’s like I’m gonna have those times back of just joy, and peace.”

The attack happened in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Anchorage, while he and Buckley were hiking.

Umbriaco said the bear moved on him so fast, he didn’t have time to pull out his bear spray. He said the bear covered about 50 feet (15 meters) “in an instant. So then I held my arms up in sort of a defensive position and then she bit me on the forearm kind of up close to my elbow.”

When the bear let go, he panicked and jumped into the adjacent Kenai River.

“In almost any other circumstance and in probably this circumstance, it was a terrible option, but that was the one I had,” he said. “And then she reaches down and then bites me on the shoulder.”

The bear retreated after the second bite and was last seen walking up a hill with her cubs.

Given that reprieve, Umbriaco walked back to his truck to call for help.

“I was concerned that if I don’t walk out right now, I don’t know if I’ll be able to,” Umbriaco said. “After the conflict, I was calling and calling for Buckley, and apparently he had just run off, you know. He was just terrified and had taken off.”

Umbriaco was taken to a hospital in Soldotna for his injuries, where employee Bonnie Nichols heard about his lost dog from a hospital chaplain. Both visited Umbriaco in his room.

“I said ‘Listen, Alaskans love dogs, so if you can just text me a picture of your dog and a general location, I’ll put it out on Facebook and it’ll be shared,’” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, Wendie Wilson was driving to Anchorage and made a stop at the refuge, where she found a stray dog. She took the dog to her home in Anchorage, where she fed it and gave him a home for the night. Umbriaco said Buckley lost his collar and ID tags in the encounter with the bear.

The next day, Wilson saw Nichols’ Facebook post about Buckley.

“She called me and said ‘I think I have the missing dog,’” Nichols said. “She texted me some pictures and then I showed them to Jason, and he said ,‘Yeah, that’s him.’”

Umbriaco was reunited with Buckley after spending one night in the hospital.

He said he was grateful for the many strangers who stepped in to help reunite him with Buckley, one of the many dogs over the years who has helped him through difficult times after suffering a traumatic brain injury in 2008.

“And that’s why Buckley is just a big part of my life,” he said. “I made some bad choices going down that trail, so I’m just going to redouble being cautious, but the summer is moving forward. We’re still camping, we’re still hiking, and we’re just gonna go forward with a new understanding.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a scorcher! Bear and dog cool off with garden hose

    A Russian brown bear sprays German shepherd with a hose on hot summer day

  • Hiker attacked by mama bear after his dog chased her and 2 cubs on trail

    A man was chased down and bitten by a brown bear after his dog ran after the mama bear and her two cubs while on a hike. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 27, at approximately 7:38 p.m. when Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Soldotna, Alaska, were notified of a bear attack in Cooper Landing -- about a 100-mile drive south of Anchorage, according to a statement from Alaska Wildlife Troopers. “Based on a preliminary investigation, an adult male was hiking on the Kenai River Trail with a dog when [he] encountered a sow brown bear and two cubs,” said Alaska Wildlife Troopers in their statement.

  • Fukushima disaster: Tracking the wild boar 'takeover'

    A genetic study shows wild boar are thriving and breeding with domestic pigs from abandoned farms.

  • The Colosseum's hidden underground has been closed to the public for 2,000 years - until now. See what it's like inside.

    People visiting Rome can now walk through the Colosseum's underground area, which was once the backstage for gladiator fights.

  • Princess the Rhino is All of Us This Allergy Season Just Trying to Find Relief Wherever We Can

    Shoo, fly! Our girl Princess is looking like true royalty in her custom face mask made just to ward off those pesky bugs.

  • Army of volunteers help at Florida condo collapse

    An army of volunteers is offering burgers, chicken tenders, fries, trail mix and deep-fried Oreos to the hundreds of first responders who have been working nonstop at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condo building. (30 June)

  • As Thai island reopens, some businesses left behind

    Thailand's idyllic resort island Phuket is set to reopen...but it's not good news for everyone. The "Phuket Sandbox" initiative will allow free movement on the island from July 1 for fully vaccinated tourists, with no self-isolation on arrival. But some business owners say the initiative won't do much to help them, given the low number of tourists expected to trickle in. This spa, for example, has more than three hundred massage rooms, which have been closed since the global health crisis began.Manager, Natchakanya Sanguanwong, says they need more than one thousand customers to open."Our spa is a big-sized business, so we couldn't reopen because it will require cost of utilities, staff and rent." Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue last year when foreign arrivals plunged 83%.Phuket was hit particularly hard by job losses and business closures.The Island’s director of tourism, Srangsan Thongtan, is not convinced this initiative will do much good."What's going to happen is that we open with the Phuket Sandbox initiative on July 1, and the tourists will come and see nothing. They will see buildings for sale, buildings for rent, shops closed, convenience stores closed, Starbucks closed also you know that right? Do you think it's a good environment for the tourist? No!"Thailand had an average of 3.3 million monthly arrivals in 2019.The government hopes the Phuket Sandbox will draw at least 129,000 visitors to the country in the third quarter.Some hotel managers, like Kamonrat Thudphimai, remain optimistic:"I'm so excited about the reopening. I have been missing moments during holidays like during Christmas time when because of all the lights it was really lively. Among the staff, we are hoping those moments will return."

  • This couple threw a baby shower for their pregnant pet dog

    A couple in southern India loves their dog so much they decided to roll out the welcome wagon for the new puppies.&nbsp;

  • Overhaul makes it easier for aspiring teachers to get grants

    The U.S. Education Department on Thursday loosened the rules around a grant program that’s intended to help aspiring teachers pay for college but has actually left thousands stuck with student debt. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the changes deliver much-needed improvements to help teachers get grants “without having to jump through unnecessary hoops.”

  • Summer’s Best Heeled Sandals Are Short and Sweet

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Chevrolet Just Teased a Mud-Slinging Silverado ZR2

    The off-road pickup will make its debut this fall.

  • Beloved nomadic bear that gained online fame wandering the Midwest dies in Louisiana

    Bruno the bear had two broken legs.

  • Man to be charged for not wearing mask in MRT train, public nuisance

    A 39-year-old man will be charged on Friday (2 July) for failing to wear a mask while in an MRT train, public nuisance and using threatening words towards police officers who were on duty.

  • TikTokers love this $150 toothbrush that claims it can clean your teeth in 10 seconds flat

    The Y-Brush — a $150, automatic toothbrush — claims it can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds.

  • Pro-democracy protests continue to rock Eswatini kingdom

    The South African government has urged calm and restraint in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, which has been engulfed by pro-democracy protests this week amid growing reports of state violence against demonstrators. Protesters are demanding democratic reforms and accuse King Mswati III, who has ruled the tiny mountain kingdom for more than 30 years as an absolute monarch, of repression. Mbabane, the capital, and Mazini, the largest city, have reportedly been the most affected by the protests, which have seen demonstrators barricading roads and setting fires, often at businesses owned or linked to the royal family.

  • I Got A Nose Job During The Pandemic & I Have No Regrets

    I remember being 16 years old and walking home from school when two boys slowed down as they rode by on their bikes. One looked at me, turned to the other, and said: “Shame about her nose.” Though it was a passing comment from a teenager, it’s etched into my memory a decade later. This wasn’t the first time I’d had comments about my nose: A classmate once referred to it as a “beak” and my dad, from whom I inherited my nose, had joked about its “witchy” appearance more than once. As someone with

  • Top Trump Organization executive to plead not guilty after grand jury indictment

    The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan court today, after a grand jury returned sealed indictments charging both with unspecified tax crimes.The latest: Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office early Thursday morning and is expected to appear in court alongside lawyers for the Trump Organization. He intends to plead "not guilty" and "will fight these charges in court," according to h

  • Ford to shut some North American plants for weeks over chip shortage

    Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday several of its North American factories will be shut for a few weeks in July and August due to a global shortage of semiconductors. The supply crunch would cost it $2.5 billion this year and halve vehicle production in the second quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company had said in April. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said its Chicago assembly plant, which makes Explorer sport utility vehicles (SUVs), will be shut from the week of July 5 to the week of July 26.

  • 16 injured after illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode

    A cache of illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded Wednesday evening, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three of them seriously, authorities said. “I would expect multiple houses destroyed had those explosives gone up,” LAPD Capt. Robert Long told KABC-TV. Pallet-loads of fireworks were placed into an LAPD tractor-trailer and hauled away for disposal but at some point, some of the devices that had been placed inside an armored container on an LAPD big-rig exploded in a burst of flame, demolishing the truck.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Structural concerns halt search and rescue efforts

    One week after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County, at least 18 people have been confirmed dead while 145 others remain unaccounted for, officials said. The massive search and rescue operation entered its eighth day on Thursday as crews continued to carefully comb through the pancaked pile of debris in hopes of finding survivors. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.