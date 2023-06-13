Montana man sentenced to prison for shooting roommate

Jun. 13—DICKINSON — Joseph T.M. Bullins, a 24-year-old man from Montana, was sentenced to prison this week for shooting his former roommate in the face during an argument at their residence on July 14, 2022.

The defense and prosecution reached a plea agreement on Monday. Bullins was acquitted of the charges class A felony attempted murder and class B felony aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to the class C felonies of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced Bullins to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended, and credited him with the 329 days he had already served. For the endangerment charge, Judge Herauf imposed a five-year suspended sentence. Following his release, Bullins will be placed on three years of supervised probation.

As previously

reported,

Dickinson Police Detective Evan Kinto testified that Bullins had been drinking with his two roommates when he confronted one of them about the location of his firearms. The confrontation escalated, leading Bullins to chamber a round in his handgun and shoot when the victim allegedly lunged at him.

Peter D. Morowski, Assistant State's Attorney for Stark County, prosecuted the case.

"I think, given the circumstances of the case, it was an appropriate result," Morowski said during a Monday phone interview with The Press. "He'll be serving four years and then three years of probation. And if he violates probation during that period, then he could be sentenced to an additional 11 (years in prison)."

He further explained that under the relevant statute Bullins will serve no less than two years as part of a mandatory minimum, and the ND Department of Corrections will decide if he gets released early subsequent to that.

Morowski also explained the challenges involved in proving the attempted murder charge, as he needed to establish Bullins' intent to kill with the fired shot. The class B felony assault charge was dismissed because, according to the statute, this charge can only be classified as a class B felony if the victim "suffers permanent loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ."

The round reportedly entered the victim's head near his left ear and exited through his right cheek. Court records indicate that the victim sustained a fractured jaw, fractured cheekbones and facial nerve damage. Medical professionals used plates and screws to repair the fractures.

Morowski emphasized the importance of public safety education stemming from this case.

"This is a situation where I think alcohol played a major factor in the incident. Guns and alcohol just aren't a great mix," he said, adding that he was fully prepared to take this case to trial if Bullins hadn't changed his plea. "Our office was ready and willing to go to trial this week, we definitely would have."

In separate case, Cordarius L. Hayes, a 28-year-old man from Dickinson, was recently sentenced. Hayes pleaded guilty to the following charges: two class B felonies of endangerment of a child, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance; one class C felony of endangerment of a child, as well as misdemeanors of possession of methamphetamine and violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order. Hayes was acquitted of a previously reported misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced Hayes to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, and credited him for 107 days already served. Following his release, Hayes will be placed on three years of probation. Stark County Assistant State's Attorney Amy Pikovsky prosecuted the case but did not respond to a request for comment.

According to court documents, in February, Hayes allowed an infant to ingest methamphetamine, which caused a medical emergency for the child. Additionally, he sold 13 fentanyl pills to two individuals between Nov. 8-9, 2022.

Classie C. Jackson, a 34-year-old woman from Killdeer, was a co-defendant in the child endangerment case with Hayes. Jackson pleaded guilty to two class C felonies: child neglect/abuse and endangerment of a child. Judge Herauf sentenced her to two years of supervised probation and a five-year suspended jail sentence.