Montana man sentenced for uploading child porn in Southern Oregon

Jun. 4—A Montana man was sentenced Thursday to nearly three years in prison for uploading images of child sexual abuse from an unsecured Wi-Fi hotspot in Southern Oregon.

David Levi Watters, 30, of Dillon, Montana, pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to three felony counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, admitting he possessed child pornography in January 2019 and uploaded the files in Talent.

In April of last year, the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged explicit files uploaded to Snapchat from an unsecured Wi-Fi terminal at an RV park in the 400 block of West Valley View Road in Talent, and contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release issued by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office and earlier news reports.

Sheriff's detectives worked with the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force, Talent police, and the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team in order to get the IP address to Watters' digital devices and obtain Watters' physical address.

In October, Watters was arrested at his home in Montana and extradited to Jackson County, where he's been held since Nov. 2.

Watters was sentenced Thursday to 35 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision, according to the District Attorney's office. He will have to register as a sex offender for life.