Montana meth trafficker gets 11-year prison sentence

Aug. 4—A Kalispell man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl was sentenced last week to 11 years and three months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Andrew Joseph Shields, 40, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in June 2022 in Lake County, Montana Highway Patrol troopers made a traffic stop of a vehicle Shields was driving. During the stop, the trooper saw a firearm in the vehicle.

In a later search of the vehicle, law enforcement found 478 grams, or a little more than one pound, of meth, fentanyl, additional firearms and more than $8,000 in cash.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case. The Northwest Drug Task Force and Montana Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.

