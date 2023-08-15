Montana Public Service Commission hosts public hearing regarding NorthWestern Energy plan

TechCrunch

Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.