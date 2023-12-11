Montana School for the Deaf and Blind fundraising for a new stage

TechCrunch

Today, Citrusx, an early-stage startup out of Israel, emerged with a $4.5 million seed investment to build a software service to help companies stay in compliance, whether with internal company rules or broader government regulations. "The need for AI is tremendous, and companies put a lot of effort into it, but there is a big bottleneck in taking those models to production,” company co-founder and CEO Noa Srebrnik said. “So in order to really work properly with those AI models, as we worked with the regular programming, we needed a product that helped us to make sure the models are working properly and to make sure that we can trust and be accountable to those models in order to take them to production,” she said.