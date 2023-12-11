Montana School for the Deaf and Blind fundraising for a new stage
The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind are raising money for a new stage that they can use for graduations and performances.
The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind are raising money for a new stage that they can use for graduations and performances.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
Microsoft and the Communications Workers of America union have reached an agreement regarding the use of AI with regard to employee rights. This is the first US instance of collective bargaining in Microsoft’s history.
BMW's recent 5 Series update brought a slew of safety upgrades, enough that the car earned the IIHS' highest safety honor.
The all-electric (and front-wheel-drive-only) version of Hyundai's small crossover is hitting showrooms with prices starting in the low 30s.
Much of the cyber criminality today is social engineering jobs, ripping off mid-level creators with much fewer resources than a multinational corporation, but also significantly less technical know-how.
Today, Citrusx, an early-stage startup out of Israel, emerged with a $4.5 million seed investment to build a software service to help companies stay in compliance, whether with internal company rules or broader government regulations. "The need for AI is tremendous, and companies put a lot of effort into it, but there is a big bottleneck in taking those models to production,” company co-founder and CEO Noa Srebrnik said. “So in order to really work properly with those AI models, as we worked with the regular programming, we needed a product that helped us to make sure the models are working properly and to make sure that we can trust and be accountable to those models in order to take them to production,” she said.
French startup Mistral AI has officially closed its much anticipated Series A funding round. Mistral AI is also opening up its commercial platform today. As a reminder, Mistral AI raised a $112 million seed round less than six months ago to set up a European rival to OpenAI.
Researchers from Northwestern University developed mouse-sized VR goggles to create a more immersive environment for studying their response to overhead threats. The goggles surround the mouse's face while it runs on a treadmill.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James had as many rebounds as every Pacer combined.
"Seven hundred million dollars" was trending on social media following Ohtani's massive news.
Shohei Ohtani's decision shook up the World Series odds.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.
Score huge savings on clothes storage bags, Crocs clogs, a lightweight stick vac and more.
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
No Rest for the Wicked is the new project from Moon Studios, the team behind the Ori series — and it looks as beautiful as you'd expect.
Russia is still banned from team sports.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.