Montana teen wins top honors with mural aimed at stopping meth addiction

The annual Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) speedrunning charity gaming event is returning in January. It’s also going to be an in-person event once again, the first time since covid. It all takes place in Pittsburgh at the Wyndham Hotel from January 14th to the 21st. Despite the change to an in-person format, there will be plenty of ways to stream the festivities if you are nowhere near Pittsburgh.