TikTok Users Sue to Block Montana Law They Call ‘Speech Ban’

(Bloomberg) -- A group of TikTok creators and viewers sued Montana to challenge the first statewide ban of the popular app, arguing the law violates First Amendment rights under the Constitution.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The state’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, signed a measure Wednesday that will prohibit the app’s download by the general public beginning next year.

The law “attempts to exercise powers over national security that Montana does not have and to ban speech Montana may not suppress,” according to the complaint.

The suit was brought on behalf of Montanans who use TikTok for entertainment but also places a particular emphasis on users who earn income from the platform, and are making “life decisions” based on it.

One of them, Samantha Alario, a mother of two living in Missoula, owns a small business that designs and sells sustainable swimwear, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Missoula. Using TikTok to promote her company and communicate with customers has “taken her business to new heights,” according to the suit.

Davis Wright Tremaine, the law firm that filed the suit, won a similar case in 2020 in which a federal judge in Pennsylvania blocked a broad set of TikTok restrictions proposed by the Trump administration. Ambika Kumar, one of the lawyers on the case, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Montana is the first state to prohibit the general public from using the app, targeted bans focusing on government devices and networks cascaded across the country late last year. The US government and 38 states have issued such bans and President Joe Biden’s administration is in negotiations with TikTok to resolve national security concerns. The European Union, UK, Canada, and a handful of other countries have more recently imposed similar restrictions.

Story continues

Read More: Montana to Bar TikTok as Governor Signs First Statewide Ban

One of the plaintiffs, Carly Ann Goddard, who lives in Custer with her husband, a rancher, and their young child, uses TikTok to share content about parenting, recipes and home décor. With more than 95,000 followers, Custer has been able to triple her family’s household income, according to the complaint. The couple are waiting to have more children and holding off on other decisions until they learn if they’ll be able to maintain the income from TikTok.

Others who joined the suit include a former US Marine Corps sergeant in Bozeman, and Alice Held, a student in Missoula.

Gianforte’s office didn’t respond to phone and email mesages seeking comment after regular business hours.

The case is Alario v. Knudsen, 23-cv-00056, US District Court, District of Montana (Missoula).

(Updates with details on plaintiffs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.