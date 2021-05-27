Montana top prosecutor bans critical race theory programs

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is sworn into office, inside the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Knudsen issued an opinion Thursday, May 27, 2021, labeling critical race theory and some antiracism programs taught in schools as "discriminatory" and said they violate federal and state law. The Republican Attorney General's decision bans the activities which are also used for employee training in the state. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP,File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IRIS SAMUELS
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s top prosecutor issued an opinion Thursday labeling critical race theory and some antiracism programs taught in schools as “discriminatory” and said they violate federal and state law.

Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s decision bans the activities — which are also used for employee training — in the state. It came after Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen requested earlier this month for Knudsen to weigh in on the issue.

Montana with the decision became the latest of several Republican - controlled states to decry critical race theory as an attempt to pit racial groups against each other and teach that certain groups are responsible for injustices of the past. Supporters of the theory say it is a way to look at how race and racism have shaped the nation.

Knudsen's binding opinion states that certain activities that fall under the umbrella of critical race theory teaching violate the U.S. and state constitutions.

Such activities include grading students differently based on race; forcing people to admit privilege or reflect on their racial identities; assigning fault, blame or bias to a race; and offering training or assignments that force students or employees to support concepts such as racial privilege.

Schools and government and public workplaces could lose state funding and could be liable for damages from lawsuits if they offer critical race theory training or activities, Knudsen's office said in a statement.

“Committing racial discrimination in the name of ending racial discrimination is both illogical and illegal,” Knudsen said in a statement. “Montana law does not tolerate schools, other government entities, or employers implementing CRT and antiracist programming in a way that treats individuals differently on the basis of race or that creates a racially hostile environment.”

The attorney general’s office encouraged students and parents who believe they experience illegal discrimination under critical race theory programming to sue their schools directly or file complains with the U.S. Department of Education.

___

Samuels is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Danny Glover joins NYC rally to stop Asian hate

    Actor Danny Glover joined members of a local healthcare union in New York City's Chinatown Thursday to show his support for the Asian community amid a spike of racially-motivated attacks against them in New York and around the country. (May 27)

  • Kim Kardashian Says She Failed Her First Big Law Test

    But to some, this test is even harder than the bar exam.

  • Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

    Rachel Bellesen said she met with her ex-husband because he threatened to harm one of their children before attempting to rape her.

  • The decision to cut $300 federal unemployment benefits in GOP states is 'tied to politics, not economics,' JPMorgan says

    Just under half of the states in America have ended federal unemployment benefits early. They're all governed by Republicans.

  • Laurie Hernandez Has Literal Washboard Abs In New BTS Training Selfie

    The gymnast does tons of HIIT and cardio workouts.

  • Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3

    Javier Báez hit reverse and chaos ensued. The unpredictable Chicago Cubs shortstop ran the first baseline backward while being chased by Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig in the top of the third inning on Thursday, leading to a comedy of errors during a two-run rally in Chicago's 5-3 victory. Chicago's Willson Contreras was on second with two outs when Báez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik González.

  • SC scheduled to hold first execution since 2011 with only electric chair available

    About two weeks before his execution date, Sigmon’s lawyers are scheduled to appear in a Richland County court to question the constitutionality of the new execution law.

  • WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers discuss their new book ‘Blood, Sweat & Cheers’

    WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers (Luke and Butch) have a new book “Blood, Sweat & Cheers: The Bushwhackers,” chronicling their illustrious 36-year pro wrestling career as a tag team.

  • Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, `2nd-rate imitations'

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future, is urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations." The comments, in a speech set for Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, come as the vast majority of Republicans in Washington and beyond remain loyal to Trump even while the former president continues to make wildly false claims about his election loss last year. Ryan, among the most respected Republicans in the nation's capital before Trump's rise, has been largely silent since he left Congress two years ago.

  • Navy fires back at Moscow’s claims that it chased HMS Dragon out of Russian waters

    The Royal Navy was last night forced to deny Russian claims that a British destroyer had been chased out of Crimean waters. It comes after General Vladimir Kulishov, the deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service, claimed that HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, flouted international maritime laws after it sailed into its territorial waters in October. Moscow claimed that the Type 45 destroyer ignored “warnings” not to enter “Russian territorial waters” in October last year. Genl Kulishov said: “The destroyer Dragon of the British Navy crossed the state border of the Russian Federation in the area of Cape Khersones in the Black Sea. “The destroyer’s captain responded with a poor signal to the demand to immediately leave Russian territorial waters. “As a result of the joint actions with the Russian Navy and the Russian Aerospace Forces, the warship was expelled into neutral waters.” He said the ship had displayed “unfriendly” actions when it claimed the right of innocent passage in waters near the westernmost point of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and the site of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. However, the Ministry of Defence slapped down the allegations as “categorically untrue”.

  • Marvel's next big superhero group movie is called 'Eternals.' Here's the cast and who they're playing.

    "Eternals," the next big MCU movie, is set for November 2021. Here's what you need to know about the superhero group and who will be playing them.

  • 9 stunning wedding dresses celebrities wore for their big days in 2021

    Strapless gowns and full skirts were popular among celebrity brides this year, as were sleek dresses with buttons and plunging necklines.

  • Georgia sergeant demoted after K9 dog found dead in back of patrol car

    Deputy accidentally left Khan asleep inside cruiser at end of overnight shift

  • Mom and seven others barge into classroom to beat up teen, North Carolina police say

    Video captured the 37-year-old mother throwing punches at the teen, police say.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson says he 'respectfully disagreed' with mother of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick on a January 6 commission

    Gladys Sicknick visited Capitol Hill to urge Senate Republicans to support a commission that would investigate the deadly riot.

  • Teen Who Stabbed Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey to Death Will Be Tried as an Adult

    St. Johns County Sheriff's OfficeThe Florida teenager accused of murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey before dumping her body in a wooded area earlier this month will be tried as an adult, authorities said Thursday.Aiden Fucci, 14, was hit with the charge this week for allegedly fatally stabbing Bailey in the early morning of May 9 after the pair were caught on surveillance video walking away from a home on Saddlestone Drive, according to online court records.The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m on May 10, prompting a frantic countywide search that ended eight hours later when investigators recovered the seventh grader’s clothed body in a wooded area near a retention pond on a street close to where she was last seen.Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops SayThe Daily Beast did not initially identify Fucci, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, because prosecutors had not decided whether to charge him as an adult. Online court records show a Thursday notice to transfer Fucci’s case to adult court and assign it to Judge R. Lee Smith after he was indicted by a grand jury.The news of his upgraded charges was first reported by ActionNewJax. St. Johns County State Attorney R.J. Larizza is expected to hold a press conference on the new charges Thursday afternoon.According to an arrest report, Bailey’s family last saw the Patriot Oaks Academy cheerleader at around midnight on May 9. An hour later, home surveillance footage near the Durbin North Amenity Center showed Bailey and Fucci walking together, at one point heading “east on Saddlestone Drive.”At around 3:30 a.m, another video shows Fucci walking alone on Saddlestone Drive and “carrying a pair of white shoes with a black ‘Nike’ logo,” the report states.During the frantic search for Bailey the next morning, police brought in Fucci for questioning as a witness. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that around the same time, Fucci posted a selfie on social media in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”Under questioning, the arrest report states Fucci changed his story several times and made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Police later found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. After finding Bailey’s body, police discovered she was left only “0.3 miles” from where Fucci lived.Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Predrag Bulic later concluded that Bailey’s homicide was caused by a “sharp force trauma by stabbing.” St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told News4Jax the teenager was stabbed a “horrific” number of times.Both Tristyn and Fucci attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meet Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 children, who are at the center of their impending divorce

    How much do you know about the Brangelina clan? Here's a primer on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids.

  • US tells Russia it won't rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

    The Biden administration informed Russia on Thursday that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact, even as the two sides prepare for a summit next month between their leaders. U.S. officials said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians that the administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries before President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact. Thursday's decision means only one major arms control treaty between the nuclear powers — the New START treaty — will remain in place.

  • Fact check: No, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will not make your body Bluetooth connectable

    A viral video inaccurately claims the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine makes people Bluetooth connectable. There is no evidence to support this.