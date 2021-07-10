Montana wildlife officials killed a grizzly bear that's believed to have killed a 65-year-old camper

A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks set on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Montana, where bicycle tourist Leah Davis Lokan was pulled out of her tent and killed by a grizzly bear. Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP

A grizzly bear attacked and killed a woman during a camping trip in Montana.

A grizzly bear pulled Leah Davis Lokan out of her tent and killed her on Tuesday.

Officials on Friday killed a grizzly bear they believe to be the same animal involved in the attack.

A grizzly bear who is believed to have killed a 65-year-old woman at a Montana camping site has been killed, officials said.

A grizzly bear yanked Leah Davis Lokan, a cyclist and retired nurse from Butte Creek Canyon, out of her tent before killing her on Tuesday in Ovando, Montana, KRCR reported.

A grizzly bear also invaded a chicken coop on Wednesday, prompting a mass search for the wild animal over several days, according to the Associated Press. Authorities killed a bear near a second raided chicken coop on Friday, less than two miles away from where Lokan was attacked.

Officials "used night vision technology to aid in shooting the bear," the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a statement.

The statement said officials "believe this is the same bear" involved in Lokan's death and the chicken coop raids, but DNA analysis will conclude if it was the same animal.

"DNA samples from the bear will be compared to samples taken from the scene of the fatal attack Tuesday to determine if this was the same bear," the statement said. "In the meantime, FWP staff will remain vigilant and keep at least one trap set near the first chicken coop on the outskirts of Ovando."

The campsites in the area will remain closed until the DNA results are available, according to the Associated Press.

"Based on the size of the bear, the color of the bear, and the nature of the chicken coop raids, we're confident we've got the offending bear, " Greg Lemon of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks told the Associated Press.

