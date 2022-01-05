Montclair Mayor Gives Update On Omicron, Jump In COVID Cases

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Take care of your neighbors. Slow the spread. That was the message from Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller this week as the town continues to see a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Spiller released a video update about the omicron variant and its impact in Montclair (watch it below).

“Now that the omicron variant is spreading throughout New Jersey and Montclair, we must do everything we can to take care of our neighbors and to slow the spread,” Spiller said. “Given how transmissible this variant is and the ability it seems to cause breakthrough cases, we must do all we can to stay safe.”

“Just last week alone we saw 586 new cases in Montclair” Spiller continued. “That’s 30 times higher than we’ve seen in the recent past.”

Thankfully, there have been no new deaths over that time period, the mayor added.

“The vaccine appears to continue to provide good protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” Spiller said. “But we can do more. Early data is showing that booster shots enhance immunity and protection against omicron.”

Spiller also referenced the town’s 30-day indoor masking mandate, which rolled out in December.

“Masking up in public indoor spaces, currently required in Montclair, is one of the best ways we can protect and take care of our neighbors and our families,” Spiller said.

As of 01-05-22 the confirmed cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in Montclair increased from 5345 to 5466; the number of individuals who did not survive the illness remains at 77.Data for the week is available here: https://t.co/Kqir5MeM07

— Montclair, NJ (@MontclairNJGov) January 5, 2022

This article originally appeared on the Montclair Patch