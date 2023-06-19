Montclair murderer James Ray III found dead in jail

James Ray III, the attorney who was convicted in May of murdering his girlfriend Angela Bledsoe in their Upper Montclair home in 2018, died on Sunday after being found unconscious in his cell at the Essex County Correctional Facility, according to Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ray was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark, according to a statement from Essex County Chief of Staff Philip B. Alagia.

Ray, 60 at the time of the murder, had admitted to killing Bledsoe, who lived with him and their 6-year-old daughter on North Mountain Avenue, but said it was in self-defense when she picked up a gun he had been cleaning and pointed it at him. Leaving her on the floor in a pool of blood, he drove to pick up their daughter from school, dropped her off in the care of his brother, hitchhiked his way to Mexico and then flew to Cuba, where he was arrested on Oct. 30, 2018.

James Ray III takes notes on the first day of his murder trial in Judge Verna Leath's courtroom in Newark on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Ray is charged with murdering his girlfriend, Angela Bledsoe, in the Montclair home they shared in 2018.

During the trial, the jury heard portions of a confession note he had written to his brother, and a journal he wrote during his flight to Cuba detailing the killing. Bledsoe, 40, had been shot four times, once in the back.

Ultimately, the jury took only a few hours to convict him of murder and weapons charges. His sentencing, which was expected to be life in prison, had been scheduled for Thursday.

The Essex County Correctional Facility has been under review since a man was killed in 2021 after being stabbed by a fellow detainee, and a 22-year-old with schizophrenia, Jayshawn Boyd, was beaten so badly that he was left in a coma.

Last week, two of Boyd’s attackers were convicted of attempted murder. The September 2021 beating lasted at least two minutes and 11 seconds, according The New York Times.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: James Ray III, convicted of Montclair murder, found dead in jail