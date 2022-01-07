Montclair Town Employees ‘Working Around Clock’ To Clear Snow

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Are you one of the people who throw snow into the street when you’re shoveling? Please stop – you’re undoing a lot of hard work, Montclair officials say.

Montclair declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of a winter storm forecast, which was expected to dump several inches of snow across New Jersey.

On Friday morning, the Montclair Department of Community Services sent out a reminder to local residents who are busy shoveling snow.

Town officials wrote:

“Montclair Community Services crews [are working] around the clock to clear snow from our streets. Residents and business owners are reminded not to undo all this hard work by depositing snow from your property or sidewalks into the street. Not only does this hinder township efforts to keep roadways cleared, it is illegal. Snow blowing and shoveling snow from walkways, driveways and sidewalks into the streets, plowing driveways into the streets, cleaning snow off of vehicles into the street is prohibited per township ordinance 297-33. Please make sure your contractors are aware of the law when they clear snow from your property.”

Montclair officials added:

“Please remember to clear sidewalks of ice and snow in front of your property. Ordinance 297-32 requires property owners to clear the full paved width of the sidewalk or a minimum of 48 inches wide in order to ensure the safety of pedestrians using the sidewalks. In addition, property owners whose sidewalk leads to a crosswalk must remove snow and ice to provide a clear path of access to the crosswalk (ordinance 297-31).”

