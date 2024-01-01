A Montclair woman was shot and killed Sunday night at the Konica Minolta building in Ramsey, police confirmed.

Police Chief Brian Lyman said in a statement that the department received a call at about 7:25 p.m. of a shooting at the building. Responding officers found Crystal Peterson, 41, had been shot and killed.

With the assistance of other departments, including the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, the corporate building was searched but no suspect was found.

The department received a call at about 9 p.m. from the Montclair police that Luis Suarez, 41 of Maple Ave. Montclair, had surrendered himself at their headquarters.

Suarez faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair woman shot and killed in Ramsey Sunday night