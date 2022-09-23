Montco man tried to meet up with boy in Doylestown for sex, police say. It was instead a video sting operation

A Montgomery County man faces multiple felony charges after he was caught in the latest citizen-led investigation in Bucks County targeting alleged internet child predators.

Central Bucks Regional Police allege Devon Weiss, 23, of Hatfield, attempted to meet with someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy for a sexual encounter, but it turned out to be an adult man who exposes alleged would-be child sexual predators.

Police allege they were contacted by a man affiliated with the video vigilante group, “Predator Poachers,” who claimed that in late May he had created a profile on an adult dating app and listed himself as a 13-year-old boy, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A fifth person has been arrested in Bucks County as the result of a video vigilantes, citizen-led sting operation that seek to expose adults who seek out minors for sex using online dating apps and social media chat sites.

Shortly after, the man alleges that Weiss began sending messages through the app, and eventually directly to his cellphone, even after the man told Weiss he was underage, according to documents.

The two continued communicating for about two months and in those conversations, Weiss allegedly sent the man a photo of himself bare chested and a photo of his genitals.

Court documents stated at one point his app profile was disabled because he violated a policy regarding age and sexual discussions, so the man created another profile using a new email.

In late July, Weiss agreed to meet the phony teen at Veterans Memorial Park on South Chubb Drive in Doylestown; in a message he said he wanted to cuddle, watch Netflix, play video games and have sex, authorities said.

But when the video vigilante confronted Weiss at the meeting place with a cellphone camera, he attempted to grab it, then drove away, police said. The man captured video of the vehicle license plate, which was registered to Weiss.

The vigilante who organized the unauthorized investigation turned over numerous text messages between Weiss and the fictitious boy requesting sexual acts.

Among the charges Weiss faces are involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, selling obscene sexual material, corruption of minors and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault. He is free on unsecured bail, meaning he did not have to post cash.

This news organization was unsuccessful Friday in immediately reaching Weiss’ attorney, Gregg Shore, for comment.

The same video vigilante has been named in at least three of five Bucks County arrests in recent months of men who allegedly engaged in sexual conversations and attempted to meet who they believed were teenage boys for sex.

The man is a member of the Texas-based “Predator Poachers,” said Gordon Flowers, who identified himself as a member in an email.

The group travels across the country conducting unauthorized stings inspired by the former NBC TV series, “To Catch a Predator,” to identify and expose adults who attempt to pursue minors in online dating and social media outlets.

These DIY investigators create phony online profiles to lure adults into in-person meetings with the promise of a sexual encounter, then livestream the ensuing confrontation and post the footage on social media and video platforms. They also frequently notify local authorities and turn over video and chat logs.

The man responsible for the Central Bucks area sting operations has been with the group for about a year and he has assisted in filming 50 of the group’s sting operations across the East Coast, Flowers said.

This organization was unsuccessful in its attempts to reach the video vigilante through email.

Earlier this month the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office withdrew a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16 against a Doylestown Township man allegedly caught in a citizen sting operation orchestrated by the same video vigilante.

The man also contacted police in May leading to the arrest of a 37-year-old Pipersville man who allegedly arranged to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old boy for sex in a parking lot in Plumstead.

The defendant in the May arrest is awaiting a preliminary hearing on three felonies and a misdemeanor charge of criminal attempted corruption of minors and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old.

At least two other men are facing charges in Bucks County related to video vigilante stings.

A 42-year-old Penndel man is scheduled to be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to felony child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was also a target of “Predator Poachers.”

A 55-year-old Trenton man is awaiting trial later this month on four felony and one misdemeanor charge after he allegedly showed up at a Doylestown parking lot at 1 a.m. to meet a 13-year-old boy for a sexual encounter.

So-called video vigilantes have faced scrutiny over their unsanctioned investigations and questionable tactics. Some in law enforcement and criminal justice believe these citizen investigators put people at risk for violence and false accusations, and interfere with legitimate police work that can jeopardize prosecutions.

The groups are also controversial because they often make money off the video and livestream confrontations through paid online subscriptions and merchandise sales.

