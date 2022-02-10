Montco Opening New COVID-19 Testing Site In Lansdale

LANSDALE, PA — Montgomery County health officials have announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site.

The site, located in the Station Square Shops at 318 Pennbrook Parkway in Lansdale, will offer PCR tests, which are the more accurate form of testing for the coronavirus.

The new testing site will be operating by appointment only. It will open on Feb. 14 and will be operational Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The site will be operated by the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.

"With the opening of our new Lansdale COVID-19 testing site we continue our commitment to provide free and accessible community-based testing for our resident," Val Arkoosh, county commissioners' chair and a medical doctor, said in a statement. "Even though our numbers continue to drop, we are still seeing high community transmission of coronavirus in Montgomery County. We encourage anyone who needs a COVID-19 test to visit one of our sites to get tested."

The new Lansdale site will be the sixth government-run testing site in the county. The other sites are located as follows:

Ardmore: 114 West Lancaster Avenue

Green Lane: Deep Creek & Snyder Roads

Norristown: 1401 Dekalb Street

Pottstown: 364 King Street

Willow Grove: Parkside Shopping Center, 2522 West Moreland Road.

Those looking to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the county-run sites can visit this website.

The PCR tests at the county sites are self-administered tests and do not require the use of a motor vehicle. The sites are outdoors and subject to closure in the event of inclement weather.

This article originally appeared on the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch