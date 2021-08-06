Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9 billion euros - slide

The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen in a bank entrance in Rome
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has further reduced its legal claims to 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion), a slide on the Tuscan bank's website showed, marking another step in Rome's efforts to reprivatise the ailing lender.

MPS initially faced some 10 billion euros in legal risks, seen as one of the main hurdles to Italian Treasury's plans to cut its 64% stake in the bank by mid-2022, as agreed as part of a 2017 state bailout.

MPS' board on Thursday approved a settlement deal with the bank's former top investor, local banking foundation Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, reducing the risks by 3.8 billion euros.

According to the slide, Monte dei Paschi's legal risks stood at 4.9 billion euros as of June 30, of which 2.2 billion euros were classified as probable and for which provisions of 1 billion euros had been booked.

The Treasury has been working to offload MPS to healthier rival UniCredit and the parties agreed to enter exclusive talks over the bailed out bank last week.

Under the terms set by UniCredit to start negotiations, the Milanese bank will be shielded from any non-ordinary legal risks weighing on MPS following years of mismanagement.

Reuters had reported the Treasury was working to more than halve MPS' legal risks.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's export, import growth seen moderating in July: Reuters poll

    Although there are signs China's strong industrial recovery in the first half of the year may be losing some momentum, overseas demand has remained strong in recent months even as factories in many countries return from lockdowns. Imports likely rose 33.0% last month year-on-year, the poll showed, compared to 36.7% growth in May. Despite China's attempts to cool surging raw materials prices, commodity prices remain elevated. Exports grew much faster than expected in June, as solid global demand led by easing lockdowns and vaccination drives eclipsed fresh virus outbreaks and port delays.

  • Ambani Suffers Setback in $3.4 Billion Deal Feud With Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of an indebted retailer suffered a blow after Amazon.com Inc. won a court battle to halt the transaction, disrupting the Indian tycoon’s ambitions to take on the U.S. e-commerce giant in the $1 trillion local market.On Friday, a two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court ruled that an emergency order by a Singapore arbitrator last year, which stopped Reliance from proceeding with the deal, is legally binding. Amazon had approached the ar

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Workhorse (WKHS) Gears up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Soaring commodity costs and supply-chain distortions amid the global chip shortage are expected to have dented Workhorse's (WKHS) margins during Q2.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe price jumps amid sales success

    The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a fantastic Wrangler — perhaps the best, even — but it’s suffering from price creep in its first full year on sale. Now, a new report from CarsDirect reveals the new price is going to be $52,520. The price originally came from an order guide, but Jeep confirmed the update to CarsDirect.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Kenya outrage over debt collectors' shaming tactics

    Kenyans are outraged by the latest intimidation tactics used by debt collectors to recover loans.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • Why You Should Be Buying This Cheap Growth Stock Hand Over Fist

    Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) crushed Wall Street's expectations last week with terrific revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, but the stock price tanked big time on concerns about the company's ability to sustain its impressive growth. Investors didn't like the fact that Logitech maintained its full-year revenue guidance instead of upgrading the same even after delivering solid year-over-year growth last quarter. This indicates that Logitech may have to suffer revenue declines in the latter part of the year as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons following last year's pandemic-related boom.

  • 4 questions you may NOT want to ask your financial advisor (and what to ask instead)

    Some of the most popular questions advisors get asked that aren't as helpful to you vetting them as you might think.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.