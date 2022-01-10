Montegut man convicted in brutal beating files appeal

An appeals court is reviewing the case of a Montegut man serving life in prison after being convicted in a brutal beating three years ago.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge will hear arguments Monday in the case of Donald Dardar Jr., 41, who was convicted of aggravated second-degree battery on Aug. 16, 2018.

Following a hearing on Jan. 15, 2020, Dardar was ruled as a habitual offender and was ordered to serve life behind bars.

More: Man convicted in brutal beating gets life sentence

Dardar has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for sex crimes and crimes of violence, prosecutors said. He was convicted of burglary in 1999 and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2001. Dardar was also convicted of simple burglary in 2004 and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Dardar’s battery conviction stemmed from a fight that left another man severely injured, authorities said. After getting jealous of the victim for talking to his now late wife at a bar, the defendant followed him home and started a fight. Dardar grabbed a chunk of concrete out of the back of a truck and threw it at the victim, striking him in the head. The victim suffered severe brain trauma that left him unable to walk and limited the function of his arms.

The victim, in his early 30s, will likely live out the rest of his life in a nursing home, prosecutors said.

In his appeal, Dardar argues that the evidence was insufficient to prove that he had the specific intent to “cause serious bodily harm.” He also contends that the court should have granted his request for a mistrial after a witness brought up his unrelated crimes during cross-examination.

Also: Getaway driver in armed robbery receives 12 years

Assistant District Attorney Ellen Doskey, who handles appeals for Terrebonne, said the evidence against Dardar speaks for itself.

“The state submitted sufficient evidence to prove that Dardar threw a baseball-size scrap of concrete directly at the victim striking him in the head,” Doskey said in court papers. “The state also proved that Dardar and his accomplice...were the aggressors in this argument in that they followed the victim home and attacked him in his front yard. Thus, Dardar could not claim that he was acting in self-defense or in the defense or another.”

Story continues

Doskey said the witness who mentioned Dardar’s other crimes had not impact on the jury’s decision.

“It was a vague and unprompted statement which had little effect on the facts of the case,” she said. “The trial court correctly denied Dardar’s motion for a mistrial and sufficiently admonished the jury to disregard the statement.”

The appeals court will render a decision about the case at a later date.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Montegut man convicted in brutal beating files appeal