Montenegro holds run-off presidential election

Reuters
·2 min read

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegrins were set to vote in a run-off presidential election on Sunday, pitting long-time incumbent Milo Djukanovic against a Western-educated economist pledging to lift the nation out of a crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two governments.

Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). First unofficial results by pollsters, based on a sample of the electorate, are expected about two hours later.

Djukanovic, 61, has dominated Montenegro as president or prime minister for 33 years, since the start of the collapse of the now-defunct federal Yugoslavia.

Opponents have long accused the former communist and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption, ties with organised crime and running the small Adriatic republic, which mainly relies on revenues from tourism along its scenic coast, as their fiefdom, allegations they deny.

His rival is Jakov Milatovic, 37, a former economy minister and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement who pledged to curb graft, improve living standards and bolster ties with both the European Union and fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia.

Djukanovic wound up with 35.37% of the vote in the first round of the election on March 19, with Milatovic on 28.92%, necessitating a run-off as neither garnered a 50% majority, and analysts have predicted a tight race in the run-off.

Sunday's vote follows a year of political instability that saw two governments felled by no-confidence votes and a dispute between lawmakers and Djukanovic over his refusal to name a new prime minister.

On March 16 Djukanovic dissolved parliament and scheduled snap elections for June 11. Although the presidential post in Montenegro is largely ceremonial, a victory in the election would bolster the chances of the winner's party in June.

Montenegro has a legacy of bitter divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and are opposed to the country's independence.

The country joined NATO after a 2016 coup attempt that the Djukanovic government blamed on Russian agents and Serbian nationalists. Moscow dismissed such claims as absurd.

After the invasion of Ukraine last year, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin has placed Montenegro on its list of unfriendly states.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Montenegro to elect president in tight race after year of deadlock

    Montenegro holds a run-off presidential election on Sunday in which long-time incumbent Milo Djukanovic faces a strong challenge from a Western-educated economist who has promised a fresh start after a year of political deadlock. Djukanovic, 61, has dominated Montenegro as president or prime minister for 33 years, since the start of old federal Yugoslavia's disintegration, and opponents have long accused the former communist and his party of running the small Adriatic republic as their fiefdom, allegations they deny. His rival in Sunday's second-round election is Jakov Milatovic, 37, a former economy minister and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement who advocates closer ties with both the European Union and fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia.

  • Ukraine's Bucha rebuilds, seeks justice for war killings

    A year after its liberation by Ukrainian forces, Bucha and its people are still confronted by the atrocities blamed on Russian forces during their occupation of the city.It was on the arterial road that a column of Russian armoured vehicles was destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the battle to recapture the area. 

  • IMF Needs Billions From Rich Nations to Help Poorest Countries

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is calling on its wealthier member nations to contribute to a trust for the poorest countries that is short billions of dollars at a time of rising demand from economies in debt distress.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates After D

  • Messi's statue stands at South America’s soccer HQ

    STORY: The 35-year-old emulated the late Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December.The Argentine Football Federation also renamed the national team's training facility after Messi on Saturday, two days after he scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Panama.Messi surpassed the 100-goals mark for World Cup champions Argentina on Tuesday by scoring a hat-trick in their 7-0 friendly win over Curacao.

  • I have a panic button in every room in case China ‘hurts me’, says Tory MP

    A senior Tory MP has revealed she has a panic button in every room of her house because “hostile states” such as China may want to hurt her.

  • Kuleba urges UK not to issue visas for Russian and Belarusian tennis players allowed to compete in Wimbledon

    Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called upon the UK government to deny visas to Russian and Belarusian tennis players who were allowed to compete in the Wimbledon Championships despite Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

  • Japan FM to visit China as Tokyo imposes new export controls

    Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday he will visit China this weekend for talks with his counterpart Qin Gang, becoming Japan's first top diplomat to do so in more than three years amid growing friction between the two countries, including new Japanese export controls and the detention of a Japanese national in Beijing. Hayashi hopes to “engage in a candid and in-depth exchange of views toward establishing a constructive and stable relationship” in the talks with Qin and other officials during his April 1-2 visit, he told a news conference.

  • Tech’s Retrenchment Hammers Landlords With Glut of Empty Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- US tech giants, grappling with a post-pandemic slowdown, have already laid off tens of thousands of workers. Now they’re dumping millions of square feet of office space, pushing vacancies in city centers to record highs and ratcheting up pressure on the commercial real estate industry.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Pe

  • Ukraine: On Bucha anniversary, a 'wounded soul' aches

    STORY: Kateryna Kosych remembers how Russian troops killed and looted when they occupied Bucha for a month last year. This "Alley of Glory" commemorates the dead.A year on, signs of rejuvenation are everywhere, but they won't bring back Kosych's son-in-law. The Russians caused so much grief, she says. "And it won't heal soon."Bucha, a leafy suburb of Kyiv, became a byword for brutality. Ukrainian authorities say 461 people were killed here alone.International investigators are still collecting evidence of what Ukraine says were atrocities committed in Bucha. Moscow denies the allegations.Daria Yesypchuk has enlisted her little boy Marko to help renovate , but the threat never goes away. "A few nights ago, there was a drone attack at night. We heard everything, and my husband even saw how drones were shot down. You hear the automatic gunfire when they shoot them down, and the children ask about it. The children know that those are the occupiers, that there are missiles."Marko is only four, but he remembers life under Russia's brutal month-long occupation of the town. "We were without phones, we didn't have electricity. We sat on our beanbag chairs, we slept on them, and when we went outside, there was blood everywhere." Sounds of construction clatter in the crisp spring air.On Vokzalna Street, an internationally funded reconstruction effort aims to erase the many traces of war.Most here believe Kyiv will win, but priest Andriy Holovin says the emotional wounds could fester for generations. "We should understand that it's easy to rebuild walls, but it's much harder to rebuild a wounded soul."President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (March 30) called the liberation of Bucha and other towns around Kyiv, quote, "a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war."

  • Best plants for beginners – 10 easy-care choices for your backyard

    New to gardening? Start with these varieties – they're simple to grow and look gorgeous, too

  • TLC's Jazz Jennings and Gabe Paboga Detail the Beauty and Terror of Being Transgender on TV

    Ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility, I Am Jazz's Jazz Jennings and 90 Day Fiancé's Gabe Paboga opened up to E! News about navigating dating, death threats and endless misconceptions.

  • One’s a tactician, the other’s a showman. Meet Trump’s defense team.

    In separate interviews, Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina said they have a productive working relationship with each other.

  • Top 5 reasons to update to iOS 16.4 on your iPhone today

    Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson lists five reasons you should get the new iPhone update and walks you through updating your phone's software.

  • ‘Jesus Christ is the strength of parents,’ leader says during Saturday afternoon session

    Jesus Christ can provide healing, courage, comfort and hope when people face feelings of remorse, guilt or anxiety, leaders said at the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

  • Chris Pratt says he 'totally gets' backlash over his casting in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' as he knows 'there's a passionate fan base'

    The actor was subjected to backlash when it was announced that he would be voicing the beloved Italian plumber in the new upcoming animated movie.

  • Midwest, South reel from tornado outbreak: At least 21 people dead; US power outages spike to 1 million

    The storms left a path of destruction across states including Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Iowa. Latest updates.

  • WSJ demands that US expel Russian ambassador and journalists, Kremlin responds

    In response to the arrest of journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia, The Wall Street Journal has stated it expects the expulsion of the Russian ambassador and journalists from the United States, but the Kremlin called this demand baseless.

  • Hernández: What happened to Shintaro Fujinami? Shohei Ohtani's old rival can't match Angels star

    Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami was once considered better than Angels star Shohei Ohtani. A lot has changed since their rivalry in Japan.

  • Brandon Crawford shows why he's most important Giant in win vs. Yankees

    As has been the case so often over the years, and particularly when the Giants have been good, Brandon Crawford was in the middle of everything on Saturday against the Yankees.

  • Scuffle at pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach leaves 2 injured

    On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.