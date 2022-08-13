Montenegro mourns after 10 are killed in street attack

PREDRAG MILIC
·2 min read

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro declared three days of national mourning Saturday, a day after 10 people, including two children, were killed in a daylight attack by a 34-year-old gunman who police said had recently exhibited a “change in behavior.”

The attacker used a hunting rifle to first shoot to death two children, 8 and 11, and their mother, who lived as tenants in his house in the western city of Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood. He then walked to the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally. The gunman was shot dead later after a gunbattle with police.

Police investigating the rampage issued a statement Saturday saying it was still unclear what motivated the gunman — identified only by his initials, V.B. But they said people close to the attacker said he had recently started exhibiting a “change in behavior but nothing that indicated he could commit such a crime.” The attacker had an appointment to see a mental health care specialist but went on the rampage prior to it.

The police statement also said the law enforcement officers sent to the scene came under fire from the attacker and responded by firing at him at least 20 times and seriously injuring him.

“It is still being investigated if he died as the result of the serious injury (by police) or as the result of being shot at by a local citizen,” the statement said.

The prosecutor coordinating the investigation, Andrijana Nastic, told journalists Friday that the gunman was killed by a passerby and that a police officer was among the wounded. She said nine of those killed died at the scene and two died at a hospital.

Witnesses of the attack were struggling Saturday to come to terms with the carnage. They described scenes of chaos and horror as the gunman unleashed his fury on innocent people just going about their daily business on a warm summer afternoon.

“You could hear women crying, people shouting in panic that a man has a weapon and is indiscriminately shooting around. I heard gunshots,” said witness Milena Stanojevic. “I’ve seen a lot of crying, tears and sadness and today, silence and disbelief.”

Cetinje, a city of 17,000 people and the seat of Montenegro’s former royal government, is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

Four of the wounded were transferred to the Clinical Center in Podgorica for surgery and were still in intensive care Saturday, according to its chief neurosurgeon, Dr. Ivan Terzic. Two others suffered less severe injuries and were recovering at a hospital in Cetinje.

Recommended Stories

  • Boughton will serve a year in jail in CSC plea deal

    Boughton will serve a year in the Branch County jail with work release. He does not need to register as a sex offender.

  • Afghan rights leader heartbroken after year of Taliban rule

    A year after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, prominent Afghan rights activist Sima Samar is still heartbroken over what happened to her country. Samar, a former minister of women’s affairs and the first chair of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, left Kabul in July 2021 for the United States on her first trip after the COVID-19 pandemic, never expecting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country and the Taliban to take power for the second time soon after on Aug. 15. “I think it’s a sad anniversary for the majority of people of my country,” Samar said, particularly for the women “who don’t have enough food, who do not know what is the tomorrow for them.”

  • Racist meme targets Asian-American circuit judge up for election in Orange County

    A political campaign consultant is facing backlash, after he shared a racist meme on social media, targeting an Asian American judge who is up for election in Orange County.

  • Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper also sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after his prison term.

  • 'Foolishly sticking with failed system': Mississippi leads the world in mass incarceration

    Mississippi has more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review.

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • GOP lawmakers adopt ‘defund’ rallying cry for FBI, not police

    The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other Black Americans by police officers in recent years have sparked protests around the country. Many activists demanded cities defund their police, an idea scorned by Republicans. Now, though, some GOP leaders have adopted the rallying cry when it comes to the FBI and former President…

  • Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker

    Sean ZanniIranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack bu

  • ‘Intimidating’: Siskiyou sheriff criticized over comments about media during McKinney Fire

    The Siskiyou County sheriff has criticized the media during its coverage of the McKinney Fire, which some call an effort to intimidate news outlets.

  • 'Couldn't erase us': Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde marks history of Termination Act

    The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is marking Aug. 13 as a day for the celebration of the resilience and perseverance of the tribe.

  • Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to more than 7 years in jail for role in Jan. 6 riot

    A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Virginia police officer to 87 months in jail for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, matching the longest prison term handed down for one of the convicted rioters to date and illustrating how former members of law enforcement and the military participated in the violent insurrection.

  • Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare New Photo With Her Oldest Son That Has Everyone Talking

    Deacon Phillippe is making his acting debut this month in Never Have I Ever. His mom, Reese Witherspoon, shared a sweet selfie on her Instagram feed.

  • Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro, state prosecutor says

    CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330 GMT) a 34-year old man with a hunting rifle shot dead two siblings, one 8 years old and another 11 years old, and injured their mother who died later in the afternoon in a medical facility. "The family was staying at the house of the shooter as tenants," Brdjanin said.

  • Montenegro prosecutor says children among the dead in mass shooting

    STORY: Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) a 34-year old man with a hunting rifle shot dead two siblings, one 8 years old and another 11 years old, and injured their mother who died later in the afternoon in a medical facility."The family was staying at the house of the shooter as tenants," Brdjanin said. He said the motive for the shooting was not yet known, and he did not give the name of the shooter but said he his initials were V.B.The shooter then walked out of his house and killed another 7 people. In a shootout with the police, a policeman was injured, Brdjanin said."When we arrived at the scene we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV."I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," Nastic said. Earlier, media reported that police had killed the shooter.

  • Homeowner opens fire on suspects during Sherman Oaks home invasion

    Police said the homeowner ran back into his bedroom, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the suspects. That's when the suspects immediately took off.

  • Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence

    In the six years since he resettled in the United States from Afghanistan, the primary suspect in the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been arrested several times for domestic violence and captured on camera slashing the tires of a woman's car, according to police and court records. The lengthy pattern of violence — which began not long after Muhammad Syed arrived in the states — has shocked members of the city’s small, close-knit Muslim community, some of whom knew him from the local mosque and who initially had assumed the killer was an outsider with a bias against the Islamic religion. Police say Syed, 51, was acquainted with his victims and was likely motivated by “interpersonal conflicts.”

  • Texas man convicted of child sexual assault dies after chugging from bottle as verdict is read

    A Texas man charged with five counts of child sexual assault died after a jury convicted him and he chugged a bottle of liquid in the courtroom, his lawyer said.

  • New video released of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, boyfriend she’s accused of murdering

    Prosecutors in Miami released new video of an OnlyFans model in a violent altercation in an elevator with her boyfriend, who she is now accused of murdering.

  • Gunman who was killed after trying to enter the Cincinnati FBI office was a Navy veteran with top secret clearance. He was also at the Capitol riot.

    Ricky Shiffer, who was shot by law enforcement after he tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati field office, was a Navy veteran who was known to the government.

  • Family of man who died in an Alabama prison was afraid he'd 'never make it out alive'

    Luke White died Tuesday in Bibb prison. "I'm afraid if he don’t get out of prison he will never make it out alive," his sister wrote in 2020.