Montenegro mourns after mass shooting
Flags flew half-mast in Montenegro on Saturday as the country declared three days of mourning following a shooting rampage that killed 11 people on Friday, including the gunman. (Aug.13)
STORY: Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) a 34-year old man with a hunting rifle shot dead two siblings, one 8 years old and another 11 years old, and injured their mother who died later in the afternoon in a medical facility."The family was staying at the house of the shooter as tenants," Brdjanin said. He said the motive for the shooting was not yet known, and he did not give the name of the shooter but said he his initials were V.B.The shooter then walked out of his house and killed another 7 people. In a shootout with the police, a policeman was injured, Brdjanin said."When we arrived at the scene we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV."I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," Nastic said. Earlier, media reported that police had killed the shooter.
STORY: Hundreds of Mexican troops have been deployed to the city of Juarez after the prison riot and rampage across the city itself by cartel members on Friday (August 12), which killed 11 people - most of them civilians.It began when members of two rival cartels began fighting in the prison, which escalated into the riot.Afterwards and outside prison, members of one of the cartels called Los Mexicles starting killing on city streets. Convenience stores were shot at and set on fire. Four members of a local radio station, called Mega Radio, were also killed.Jose Ramon Loya is the station's news director:"Yesterday, not only one but four of our company's voices were silenced. But we will not stay quiet in the face of impunity, and we will keep being an echo for our society through our stations so that authorities can be more demanding in fulfilling our claims, which is what the whole society, not only us, is calling for."One of those killed was the station's announcer Alan Gonzalez, although police have said they don't believe he was targeted due to his profession.Authorities say at least six members of Los Mexicles were arrested, with the help of the army and national guard.The second group involved in the prison riot is called Los Chapos, which is part of the Sinaloa Cartel formerly led by the infamous Joaquin Guzman, also known as El Chapo, currently held in a U.S. prison.
