Montenegro reports first case of corona virus infection

PODGORICA, March 17 (Reuters) - Montenegro has confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection in two female patients who had arrived 12 days ago from the United States and Spain, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Tuesday.

Both patients are hospitalised, Markovic told journalists.

Montenegro had already sealed its borders, stopped public transportation, closed down schools, cafes and restaurants to stop spreading the infection. Only supermarkets and pharmacies remain open. (Reporting by Stevo Vasiljevic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sandra Maler)