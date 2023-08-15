Monterey Car Week 2023: The Ultimate Car Enthusiast's Paradise

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Monterey County's Annual Showcase of Auto Excellence and Elegance.

Monterey Car Week, the pinnacle of automotive celebrations in Monterey County, California, is back with its vibrant and diverse offerings. From time-honored classics to state-of-the-art sports cars, the event promises a rich tapestry of auto-centric delights.

Monterey Car Week isn't just for die-hard enthusiasts; it's a universal festivity that caters to various tastes. The week boasts an exciting blend of auto showcases, merchandise galore, VIP events, and unveilings from leading luxury auto brands. What's more, many of the events have no admission fees, amplifying the allure for attendees.

For a precise breakdown of event dates, our official Monterey Car Week Calendar of Events is the go-to source. The calendar has been structured to facilitate easy planning, ensuring enthusiasts don't miss out on their favorite events.

Dive deeper into our narrative for comprehensive event descriptions, insights, and video highlights. Navigate using the provided links and sections for an encompassing understanding of the week's offerings.

HIGHLIGHTED EVENTS OF MONTEREY CAR WEEK 2023 (last updated on 8/14/2023)

August 11 (Friday):

Monterey Car Week Kick-Off: Setting the tone for a week of automobile grandeur.

August 12 & 13 (Saturday & Sunday):

Monterey Pre-Reunion: A glimpse of the grandeur to come.

August 14 (Monday):

Automobilia Monterey Expo: A treasure trove of car memorabilia.

The Porsche Monterey Classic: Celebrating Porsche's timeless legacy.

Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff: The ultimate curtain-raiser.

Acura in the Park: Honoring Acura's legendary journey.

August 16 (Wednesday):

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion: A nostalgic trip down motorsport lane.

Bonhams|Cars Quail Lodge Auction: Preview day 1.

Motorlux: The luxury auto exhibit.

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic: Celebrating automotive art.

Little Car Show: Small in size, big on charm.

Automobilia Monterey Expo: Round 2 of automobile treasures.

Concours for a Cause: Cars with a cause.

August 17 (Thursday):

Bonhams|Cars Quail Lodge Auction: Preview day 2.

Ferrari Owners Club Concours Carmel: The epitome of luxury and sportiness.

Legends of the Autobahn: Celebrating Germany's automotive marvels.

Monterey Jet Center Auction: High-flyers meet high-drivers.

Mecum Monterey 2023 Auction: An auctioneer's delight.

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum: Discussions on the classics of yesteryears.

Pebble Beach RetroAuto: A stroll through automobile history.

Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance Presented by Rolex: A parade of timeless beauty.

Prancing Ponies Women's Car Show: Celebrating women in the world of cars.

RM Sotheby’s Monterey: Luxury on the block.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion: Reliving the golden era of motorsports.

August 18 (Friday):

Bonhams|Cars Quail Lodge Auction: Bid for history.

Monterey Jet Center Auction: Aviation meets auto.

Mecum Monterey 2023 Auction: Cars of pedigree await their bids.

Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions: Luxury vehicles under the hammer.

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum: Day 2 of discussions on classic marvels.

Pebble Beach RetroAuto: More of automobile's finest memories.

Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally: A gathering of automobile enthusiasts.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion: Day 2 of the grand reunion.

RM Sotheby’s Monterey: Where classic meets luxury.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering: The grand assembly of motorsport's finest.

Werks Reunion: A union of car craftspeople.

August 19 (Saturday):

Exotics on Broadway: A show of luxury and rarity.

Mecum Monterey 2023 Auction: The final day of high-profile bidding.

Monterey Motorsports Festival: A festival celebrating speed and design.

Annual Ferrari Owners Club Gathering: For the lovers of the prancing horse.

Concorso Italiano: A tribute to Italian automobile craftsmanship.

Concours d'LeMons: Celebrating the quirkiest of cars.

Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions: Another day of luxury auctions.

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum: The culmination of classic car discussions.

Pebble Beach RetroAuto: A final dive into the past of automobiles.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion: The grand conclusion of the reunion.

RM Sotheby’s Monterey: The final offerings of luxury and classic.

August 20 (Sunday):

Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance: A finale featuring the crème de la crème of cars.

Pebble Beach RetroAuto and Corkscrew Hillclimb & Community Day: The perfect end to a week of motor magic.

Whether you're a lifelong auto aficionado or a newcomer to the world of cars, Monterey Car Week 2023 promises a memorable experience. Mark your calendars and gear up for a week of automotive brilliance!

