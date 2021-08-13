Monterey Car Week Livestreams And Recaps

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Reunited and it feels so good.

After being canceled last year over COVID-19 restrictions, there’s a lot of eager buyers, sellers, and spectators ready to go in 2021. Now that the Monterey Car Week is in full swing. Kicking off Thursday, a few auction houses have started to livestream, while others are holding out until the big ticket cars cross the block.

You can see all of Mecum's day 1 bids here:

The full 8 hours of the first day of the 2021 Monterey Reunion can be seen here:

Or what about this walk-around of the The Little Car Show:

There’s plenty of action going on at Monterey Car Week with multiple big auctions and some extremely rare cars crossing the block. To help you catch all the latest news as it happens, we’re embedding live streams from the biggest auction houses.

Numerous interesting, rare, and historically-significant cars will be auctioned off this weekend. Some of the lots have been owned by celebrities, used in movies, or have other fascinating backstories. The bidding surely will be fierce, which means some will go for large fortunes as bidders compete to grab the most sought-after examples. Everyone is excited to see the results.

One of the greatest things about Monterey Car Week is the eclectic nature. It actually involves numerous events in and around Monterey, California. They run the range from classic car races to shows, rallies, auctions, and more. You’ll find American domestics, European, and Asia cars mixed in at different events.

Keep checking back and we'll bring you the big streams, as well as the lesser known gems. If you have a livestream you want us share, please email me at Elizabeth@Motorious.com for consideration.

