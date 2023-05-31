Monterey County deputy shot while serving eviction in Salinas, shooter barricaded

A Monterey County sheriff's deputy was shot, and the suspected gunman is barricaded in the home.

Local law enforcement has the home surrounded, and SWAT teams and other nearby agencies are working to negotiate the shooter's surrender.

The sheriff's deputy was shot while serving an eviction notice Wednesday morning in the 300 block of East Market Street in downtown Salinas. The deputy is expected to live. However, his condition wasn't immediately known, according to local reports. The deputy's name hasn't been released publicly.

"That person is going to be OK," Sheriff Tina Nieto said. "Please say prayers for that officer."

Neito couldn't say more until the situation had been resolved and the deputy's family had been notified, she said.

"The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and allied law enforcement agencies are working an active scene near East Market and Sun Street," deputies posted on social media. "All residents in the area are asked to shelter in place. Please stay inside your residences and away from the scene."

The deputy and the shooter are believed to have exchanged gunfire, Monterey County spokesperson Nick Pasculli said. However, it's unclear if the suspect was also shot.

A citywide alert was sent just after shots were fired.

"Find a safe location indoors and stay there until you are given an “all clear” or told to evacuate," read the alert to residents.

Sheriff's officials ordered a shelter-in-place for residents and businesses in areas south of Calle Cebu, north of East Market Street, Peach Drive, and west of Highway 101.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Monterey County deputy shot while serving eviction in Salinas