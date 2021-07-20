Monterey man apprehended near Stone Peak after pursuit

Jul. 19—The driver of a vehicle being pursued by Cookeville Police was later arrested near Crossville allegedly attempting to steal a $700,000 piece of equipment from a local industry.

Levin Dalton Stamps, 18, 209 W. Robbins Lane, Monterey, is charged in Cumberland County with theft of property and evading arrest, according to Deputy Ioana Cunningham's report.

Stamps was arrested inside a Kobatsu wheel loader on the Stone Peak Ceramics property just off I-40 and Porcelain Tile Dr., the report states.

Cumberland County authorities July 6 were notified that Cookeville Police had terminated the pursuit of a Ford Mustang as it entered the county on I-40 around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies and city police were then notified that a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter in the area had spotted the Mustang as it exited I-40 at the Plateau Rd. exit and stopping at a convenience store.

The car then returned to I-40, traveling east, and stopped near the 316 mile marker. A trooper arrived on the scene and three persons exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Two women were quickly apprehended by the trooper but the man was able to flee from the scene and ran toward Stone Peak's manufacturing facility.

Cunningham wrote that the male suspect was found attempting to put the heavy equipment in gear. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

It is not known what charges are pending in Putnam County against Stamps.

Stamps was arrested in Cumberland County on May 28 on charges of auto theft and possession of meth. Those case are still pending.

He was originally held without bond pending a court appearance in Cumberland County.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com