Monterey Park celebrates Lunar New Year a year after tragic shooting left 11 dead
Jas Kang
·4 min read
The City of Monterey Park is coming together to celebrate the Lunar New Year, over a year after a tragic shooting claimed 11 lives at the festival in 2023.
The celebrations are taking place at Downtown Monterey Park and will feature food vendors, entertainment, family activities, and merchants to bring in the Year of the Dragon. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Year of the Dragon represents strength, health, and good luck.
“The very first day of the new year is very, very important,” said festival-goer Alexandra Seto. “We have to get along, no fighting and you have to do good deeds.”
This year’s celebration is being used as a moment to reflect on the tragedy that occurred at the 2023 Lunar New Year festivities.
A lone gunman entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and killed 11 people while injuring nine more. The perpetrator was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the following day during a standoff with police in Torrance.
This year, the community is focused on healing and moving on from the tragedy that rocked the city early last year.
Monterey Park is located seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles. With roughly 65 percent of the population identifying as Asian, the Lunar New Year is a major holiday in the community.
Admission and parking for the Lunar New Year Festival is free. Roads on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues will be closed to vehicle traffic. More information on the event can be found here.
