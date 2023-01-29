'Thank you Brandon': Monterey Park hero who wrestled gun from killer honored at Lunar New Year Festival

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — The man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman one week ago was honored Sunday by the city at its Lunar New Year Festival as the community begins to heal.

Alhambra has hosted its annual celebration since 1993, but concerns were raised if the event would go forward after the Jan. 21 shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, less than three miles away. The Monterey Park rampage left 11 people dead and nine injured after that city's Lunar New Year festival.

Ultimately organizers decided to continue with their plans.

"Our message to folks that have asked, 'why are you doing this?' is that this is an opportunity for the community to come together," John Bwarie, CEO of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce and one of the festival's lead organizers, told USA TODAY. "Being with other people, as a part of the healing process."

Lai Lai Ballroom hero Brandon Tsay cheered

Brandon Tsay, who disarmed 72-year-old Huu Can Tran at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, received a medal of courage and other recognitions from the Alhambra police and city officials Sunday.

Tsay received several rounds of applause as people shouted “Thank you Brandon” and called him a hero. The crowd extended past the festival’s main stage as people stood in the rain during the ceremony.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., also announced that Tsay will be President Joe Biden’s guest for his State of the Union address in Washington D.C. next week.

"(Tsay's) presence is really part of this healing," Alhambra Mayor Adele Andrade-Stadler told USA TODAY.

Tsay, who spoke with reporters briefly outside of his San Marino home Monday, said his mental health was slowly beginning to recover from the incident at the ballroom his family owns.

“Some of these people I know personally. They come to our studio, it's a tight-knit community and hope they can heal from this tragic event,” Tsay said. "I just hope those people that were affected by this incident also can recover safely."

Tran has been visited by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, spoke on the phone with Biden and was expected be visited by Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Monterey Park this past week.

A child takes a picture near decorations set up for the city of Alhambra's Lunar New Year Festival on Jan. 29, 2023.

Festival concerns, increased police presence

Some vendors and performers pulled out of the event because of safety and community concerns.

Although the festival will be slightly smaller, there was help for people still trying to process the shooting, organizers said. The event typically has counseling services that provide health services such as blood pressure checks and flu shots, but mental health professionals were also be on site to provide services.

An initial concern organizers had in the immediate aftermath of the shooting was whether the gunman had an anti-Asian motive. While authorities have yet to determine a motive, Andrade-Stadler said Los Angeles County Sheriff officials determined the event was still safe to go on and there would be additional police.

"Once they said that, we decided to go through with it just because we thought it would be a good way to keep us together and begin to heal," she said.

Alhambra Mayor Adele Andrade-Stadler (center) takes part in a culinary demonstration during the city's Lunar New Year festival on Jan. 29, 2023.

'Our need to come together'

Other than being next to each other in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, Alhambra and Monterey Park share many similarities, including both being home to strong Asian communities. But the events at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and Lai Lai Ballroom connected the city even more.

"It solidified our relationship together and our need to come together and to be with each other," Andrade-Stadler said. "It's a crisis we're facing together."

