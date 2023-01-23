Monterey Park shooting: what we know so far

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a dance hall on Saturday night in a city close to Los Angeles, on the eve of the lunar new year.

Here’s what we know, and what we still don’t know, about one of the deadliest US mass shootings in recent months.

The shooting

A gunman opened fire around 10.20pm on Saturday night at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California. Ten people – five men and five women – died at the scene, and at least 10 more were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries, officials said.

Twenty to 30 minutes later, a man with a gun entered another dance venue in nearby Alhambra, California, authorities said. People at the second ballroom wrestled the gun away from him, and the suspect fled. Authorities said they believed the two incidents were connected. They described the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s to 50s.

The context

Monterey Park and Alhambra are both majority-Asian American towns outside Los Angeles. In 2017, Monterey Park was named as “one of the best places to live in America”. The city was the first on mainland US to have a majority of residents with Asian ancestry, as migrants from Taiwan, China, Japan and Vietnam settled in the community.

The motive

Officials said they were still investigating the motive behind the shooting, including whether it was a hate crime or a deadly incident of domestic violence. The shooting happened not far from a popular lunar new year celebration in downtown Monterey Park. Further celebrations were cancelled there on Sunday, and lunar new year celebrations elsewhere in the US continued with heightened security.

The weapon

The Los Angeles county sheriff, Robert Luna, said at least one of the guns used was “not a high-powered assault rifle”. The Los Angeles Times and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources briefed on the incident, that a military-style rifle had been used in the Monterey Park shooting. It’s not clear how many guns might have been used across what were potentially two separate incidents targeting two dance halls.

The suspect

Law enforcement officials have released photos of a shooting suspect, who was initially described as being in his 30s to 50s. Officials said they knew his name, but were not releasing it. He was initially described as armed, dangerous, and at large.

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000. pic.twitter.com/2gPUBBybvv — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 22, 2023

Manhunt under way

As of Sunday afternoon it was still not clear if the suspect was still at large, or if law enforcement officials had apprehended him. Officials have promised a press conference with additional updates at 4.30pm local time.

Around midday on Sunday, law enforcement vehicles surrounded a white van in Torrance, California, which Luna described as a “barricaded suspect situation” that they believed was related to the Monterey Park shooting. “Could it be our suspect? Possibly,” Luna said. “We’re looking at any and every possibility.”

After an hours-long standoff, law enforcement officers finally entered the van, and local news reporters said there appeared to be a deceased body inside the opened vehicle. Multiple news outlets later reported that the driver of the vehicle had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement has yet to confirm the identity of the van driver, or if the driver was in fact the suspect in Saturday’s shooting.

The Associated Press contributed reporting